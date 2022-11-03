|
EQS-Adhoc: PIERER Mobility and MV Agusta agree on strategic cooperation
PIERER Mobility and MV Agusta agree on strategic cooperation
Takeover of purchasing and cooperation on worldwide distribution
Within the framework of this strategic partnership between the two European motorcycle manufacturers, KTM AG, a subsidiary of PIERER Mobility AG, will provide MV Agusta with supply chain support and take over the purchasing. Furthermore, in the course of this cooperation, MV Agusta will partly distribute its product range via PIERER Mobilitys worldwide distribution network.
Acquisition of shares
In November 2022, KTM AG will acquire a 25.1% stake in MV Agusta Motor S.p.A., based in Varese (Italy), by way of a capital increase.
About the Group
PIERER Mobility AG is the holding company of Europes leading manufacturer of powered two-wheelers, producing a full range of premium brands including KTM, GASGAS and Husqvarna Motorcycles. With key strengths in innovation, PIERER Mobility is a pioneering technology leader in two-wheeled e-mobility through its motorcycle brands. Its Husqvarna E-Bicycles, GASGAS Bicycles, FELT Bicycles and R Raymon complement the two-wheeler segment. Rounding out the premium brand offering are high-performance components produced under the WP brand and KTM X-BOW high-end sports cars. In the 2021 financial year, PIERER Mobility AG achieved record sales of 2.1 billion and EBIT of 193.5 million, while employing more than 5,000 people.
