24.04.2023 17:35:28
EQS-Adhoc: PNE AG: Progress with the intended sale of the US business
EQS-Ad-hoc: PNE AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Ad hoc-disclosure of PNE AG
Publication of inside information pursuant to Art. 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014) (ISIN:DE000A0JBPG2)
Progress with the intended sale of the US business
Cuxhaven, 24.04.2023 PNE AG intends to sell its US business and has engaged Nomura Group to assist in a corresponding sales process. As part of this sales process, a number of potential acquirers have now submitted non-binding offers. However, it is still open at present whether and, if so, at what price and to which potential buyer a sale of the US business could actually take place. If an agreement on the sale of the US business is actually concluded, this could lead to the generation of corresponding extraordinary income, depending on the respective purchase price.
Negotiations on the sale are to begin with selected bidders in the near future.
Contact:PNE AG
Alexander Lennemann
Head of Corporate Communication
Tel: +49(0) 47 21 7 18 - 453
Fax: +49(0) 47 21 7 18 - 373
E-mail: alexander.lennemann@pne-ag.com
End of Inside Information
24-Apr-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|English
|Company:
|PNE AG
|Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4
|27472 Cuxhaven
|Germany
|Phone:
|04721 / 718 - 06
|Fax:
|04721 / 718 - 200
|E-mail:
|info@pne-ag.com
|Internet:
|http://www.pne-ag.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0JBPG2, DE000A2LQ3M9, , DE000A12UMG0,
|WKN:
|A0JBPG, A2LQ3M, , A12UMG,
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1615557
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
1615557 24-Apr-2023 CET/CEST
|23.11.22
|PNE Buy
|Warburg Research
|11.08.22
|PNE Reduce
|Baader Bank
|11.08.22
|PNE Hold
|Warburg Research
|03.08.22
|PNE Reduce
|Baader Bank
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich zu Beginn der neuen Woche zurückhaltend. Der Dow kommt im Montagshandel kaum vom Fleck. Die Börsen in Fernost verbuchten am Montag mehrheitlich Verluste.