24.04.2023 17:35:28

EQS-Adhoc: PNE AG: Progress with the intended sale of the US business

EQS-Ad-hoc: PNE AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
PNE AG: Progress with the intended sale of the US business

24-Apr-2023 / 17:35 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Ad hoc-disclosure of PNE AG

Publication of inside information pursuant to Art. 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014) (ISIN:DE000A0JBPG2)

Progress with the intended sale of the US business

Cuxhaven, 24.04.2023 PNE AG intends to sell its US business and has engaged Nomura Group to assist in a corresponding sales process. As part of this sales process, a number of potential acquirers have now submitted non-binding offers. However, it is still open at present whether and, if so, at what price and to which potential buyer a sale of the US business could actually take place. If an agreement on the sale of the US business is actually concluded, this could lead to the generation of corresponding extraordinary income, depending on the respective purchase price.

Negotiations on the sale are to begin with selected bidders in the near future.

Contact:

PNE AG
Alexander Lennemann
Head of Corporate Communication
Tel: +49(0) 47 21 7 18 - 453
Fax: +49(0) 47 21 7 18 - 373
E-mail: alexander.lennemann@pne-ag.com
 


End of Inside Information

24-Apr-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: PNE AG
Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4
27472 Cuxhaven
Germany
Phone: 04721 / 718 - 06
Fax: 04721 / 718 - 200
E-mail: info@pne-ag.com
Internet: http://www.pne-ag.com
ISIN: DE000A0JBPG2, DE000A2LQ3M9, , DE000A12UMG0,
WKN: A0JBPG, A2LQ3M, , A12UMG,
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1615557

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1615557  24-Apr-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1615557&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu PNE AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu PNE AGmehr Analysen

23.11.22 PNE Buy Warburg Research
11.08.22 PNE Reduce Baader Bank
11.08.22 PNE Hold Warburg Research
03.08.22 PNE Reduce Baader Bank

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

PNE AG 13,30 0,61% PNE AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Lethargie: ATX und DAX schließen kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen beenden Montagshandel überwiegend leichter
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich zu Beginn der neuen Woche zurückhaltend. Der Dow kommt im Montagshandel kaum vom Fleck. Die Börsen in Fernost verbuchten am Montag mehrheitlich Verluste.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen