13.02.2023 15:48:44
EQS-Adhoc: PNE exceeds forecast for financial year 2022 in terms of Group EBITDA according to preliminary figures
PNE exceeds forecast for financial year 2022 in terms of Group EBITDA according to preliminary figures
Cuxhaven, February 13, 2023 According to preliminary figures, the PNE Group now expects EBITDA of between 34 million and 26 million for the 2022 financial year; according to the most recently published guidance, the Management Board assumed EBITDA of between 20 million and 30 million.
The background is primarily a combination of the positive results in the Services and Project Development segments, and the good results from the Power Generation segment.
PNE will publish the final business figures for 2022 and the audited full Consolidated Financial Statements on March 29, 2023.
|23.11.22
|PNE Buy
|Warburg Research
|11.08.22
|PNE Reduce
|Baader Bank
|11.08.22
|PNE Hold
|Warburg Research
|03.08.22
|PNE Reduce
|Baader Bank
