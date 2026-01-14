PNE Aktie
WKN: A0JBPG / ISIN: DE000A0JBPG2
|
14.01.2026 16:03:03
EQS-Adhoc: PNE reduces earnings expectations for the fiscal year 2025
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: PNE AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Profit Warning
Ad hoc notification
PNE reduces earnings expectations for the fiscal year 2025
Cuxhaven, January 14, 2026 – Based on preliminary figures for fiscal year 2025, the PNE Group now expects consolidated EBITDA of between € 45 million and € 60 million; according to the most recently published guidance, the Management Board had previously anticipated consolidated EBITDA of between € 70 million and € 110 million for fiscal year 2025.
This is due to value adjustments in the project pipeline as a result of significantly changed market conditions, particularly in the international markets of Canada, Spain, and Romania. Adjusted for the value adjustments now expected, consolidated EBITDA in 2025 would be between €70 million and €80 million, which is within the previous guidance. The value adjustments have no impact on the liquidity of PNE AG. From the perspective of the Management Board, the planned value adjustments take into account all identifiable risks for the valuation of the project pipeline.
Your contact persons:PNE AG
Alexander Lennemann
Head of Corporate Communications
Tel: +49 47 21 7 18 – 453
E-mail: alexander.lennemann@pnegroup.com
PNE AG
Head of Investor Relations
Christopher Rodler
Tel: +49 40 879 33 – 114
E-mail: christopher.rodler@pnegroup.com
End of Inside Information
14-Jan-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PNE AG
|Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4
|27472 Cuxhaven
|Germany
|Phone:
|04721 / 718 - 06
|Fax:
|04721 / 718 - 200
|E-mail:
|info@pnegroup.com
|Internet:
|https://www.pnegroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0JBPG2, DE000A30VJW3
|WKN:
|A0JBPG, A30VJW
|Indices:
|SDAX,
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2260110
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2260110 14-Jan-2026 CET/CEST
