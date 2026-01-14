EQS-Adhoc: PNE reduces earnings expectations for the fiscal year 2025

EQS-Ad-hoc: PNE AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Profit Warning

14-Jan-2026 / 16:03 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

Cuxhaven, January 14, 2026 – Based on preliminary figures for fiscal year 2025, the PNE Group now expects consolidated EBITDA of between € 45 million and € 60 million; according to the most recently published guidance, the Management Board had previously anticipated consolidated EBITDA of between € 70 million and € 110 million for fiscal year 2025.

This is due to value adjustments in the project pipeline as a result of significantly changed market conditions, particularly in the international markets of Canada, Spain, and Romania. Adjusted for the value adjustments now expected, consolidated EBITDA in 2025 would be between €70 million and €80 million, which is within the previous guidance. The value adjustments have no impact on the liquidity of PNE AG. From the perspective of the Management Board, the planned value adjustments take into account all identifiable risks for the valuation of the project pipeline.



PNE will publish the final financial figures for 2025 and the audited consolidated financial statements on March 26, 2026.

