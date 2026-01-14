PNE Aktie

WKN: A0JBPG / ISIN: DE000A0JBPG2

14.01.2026 16:03:03

EQS-Adhoc: PNE reduces earnings expectations for the fiscal year 2025

EQS-Ad-hoc: PNE AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Profit Warning
PNE reduces earnings expectations for the fiscal year 2025

14-Jan-2026 / 16:03 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc notification

PNE reduces earnings expectations for the fiscal year 2025

Cuxhaven, January 14, 2026 – Based on preliminary figures for fiscal year 2025, the PNE Group now expects consolidated EBITDA of between € 45 million and € 60 million; according to the most recently published guidance, the Management Board had previously anticipated consolidated EBITDA of between € 70 million and € 110 million for fiscal year 2025.

This is due to value adjustments in the project pipeline as a result of significantly changed market conditions, particularly in the international markets of Canada, Spain, and Romania. Adjusted for the value adjustments now expected, consolidated EBITDA in 2025 would be between €70 million and €80 million, which is within the previous guidance. The value adjustments have no impact on the liquidity of PNE AG. From the perspective of the Management Board, the planned value adjustments take into account all identifiable risks for the valuation of the project pipeline.

PNE will publish the final financial figures for 2025 and the audited consolidated financial statements on March 26, 2026.

Your contact persons:

PNE AG
Alexander Lennemann
Head of Corporate Communications
Tel: +49 47 21 7 18 – 453
E-mail: alexander.lennemann@pnegroup.com

PNE AG
Head of Investor Relations
Christopher Rodler
Tel: +49 40 879 33 – 114
E-mail: christopher.rodler@pnegroup.com


End of Inside Information

14-Jan-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: PNE AG
Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4
27472 Cuxhaven
Germany
Phone: 04721 / 718 - 06
Fax: 04721 / 718 - 200
E-mail: info@pnegroup.com
Internet: https://www.pnegroup.com
ISIN: DE000A0JBPG2, DE000A30VJW3
WKN: A0JBPG, A30VJW
Indices: SDAX,
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2260110

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2260110  14-Jan-2026 CET/CEST

