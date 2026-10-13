PNE Aktie
WKN: A0JBPG / ISIN: DE000A0JBPG2
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13.10.2026 18:15:13
EQS-Adhoc: PNE revises guidance for the fiscal year 2026
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EQS-Ad-hoc: PNE AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year
Ad hoc notification
PNE revises guidance for the fiscal year 2026
Cuxhaven, Octorer 13, 2026 – Based on its updated forecast for the 2026 financial year, the PNE Group now expects consolidated EBITDA to be between EUR 60 million and EUR 75 million and a normalised EBITDA to be between EUR 65 million and EUR 80 million; according to the most recently published guidance, the Board of Management had previously anticipated consolidated EBITDA for the 2026 financial year to be between EUR 90 million and EUR 120 million consolidated normalised EBITDA for the 2026 financial year to be between EUR 110 million and EUR 140 million.
Against the backdrop of a generally challenging industry environment, the company has reassessed its previous forecasts regarding the completion and disposal of wind farm projects in particular. It now expects that, that some of the earnings contributions originally anticipated for the 2026 financial year will not be realised until 2027 rather than in 2026. In addition, the Company has decided to retain certain operational wind farms that were originally intended for sale within its own generation portfolio.
Your contact persons:PNE AG
Alexander Lennemann
Head of Corporate Communications
Tel: +49 47 21 7 18 – 453
E-mail: alexander.lennemann@pnegroup.com
PNE AG
Head of Investor Relations
Christopher Rodler
Tel: +49 40 879 33 – 114
E-mail: christopher.rodler@pnegroup.com
End of Inside Information
13-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PNE AG
|Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4
|27472 Cuxhaven
|Germany
|Phone:
|04721 / 718 - 06
|Fax:
|04721 / 718 - 200
|E-mail:
|info@pnegroup.com
|Internet:
|https://www.pnegroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0JBPG2, DE000A30VJW3, DE000A460J75
|WKN:
|A0JBPG, A30VJW, A460J7
|Indices:
|SDAX,
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|391200KEHI6OQSGGN373
|EQS News ID:
|2415196
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2415196 13-Oct-2026 CET/CEST
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|PNE AG
|6,32
|-11,73%
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