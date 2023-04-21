EQS-Adhoc: Postponement of publication of 2022 financial statements and financing framework agreement signed

EQS-Ad-hoc: fox e-mobility AG / Key word(s): Annual Report/Financing

Postponement of publication of 2022 financial statements and financing framework agreement signed



21-Apr-2023 / 18:14 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Postponement of publication of 2022 financial statements and financing framework agreement signed Munich, April 21, 2023 - The Management Board of fox e-mobility AG (DE000A2NB551) announces that the presentation of the audited annual financial report 2022 planned for April 2023 and the voluntary consolidated financial statements are now planned for the end of May 2023. The detailed restructuring plan will not be published until the second quarter of 2023, probably on June 15, 2023. The exchange of bearer shares for registered shares is not expected to be completed until June 2023. For this reason, the date of the Annual General Meeting has been postponed to the third quarter of 2023. The Annual General Meeting is planned for August 4, 2023. The intended restructuring is also to be voted on at this general meeting.



The company has signed with Yangji Investment Partners LLC (Delaware/USA) a framework agreement for a EUR 10m loan financing. Yangji Investment Partners LLC is controlled by South Korean Yangji Investment Co. Ltd. in Seoul. The first tranches of the convertible loan for a total of EUR 2m are to be brought into the company till end of May 2023.



End of Inside Information

21-Apr-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

