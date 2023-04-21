EQS-Adhoc: Postponement of publication of 2022 financial statements and financing framework agreement signed

|
Munich, April 21, 2023 - The Management Board of fox e-mobility AG (DE000A2NB551) announces that the presentation of the audited annual financial report 2022 planned for April 2023 and the voluntary consolidated financial statements are now planned for the end of May 2023. The detailed restructuring plan will not be published until the second quarter of 2023, probably on June 15, 2023. The exchange of bearer shares for registered shares is not expected to be completed until June 2023. For this reason, the date of the Annual General Meeting has been postponed to the third quarter of 2023. The Annual General Meeting is planned for August 4, 2023. The intended restructuring is also to be voted on at this general meeting.
