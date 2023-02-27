EQS-Adhoc: Preliminary figures for fiscal year 2022: PVA TePla significantly exceeds sales and earnings forecast

EQS-Ad-hoc: PVA TePla AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

Preliminary figures for fiscal year 2022: PVA TePla significantly exceeds sales and earnings forecast



27-Feb-2023

Preliminary figures for fiscal year 2022: PVA TePla significantly exceeds sales and earnings forecast PVA TePla AG (ISIN DE0007461006), Wettenberg, Germany, increased its consolidated sales revenue by 32% to EUR 205 million in the past fiscal year 2022, thus significantly exceeding the forecast (EUR 170 - 180 million). At around EUR 30 million (+30% year-on-year), the company's consolidated operating result before taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was also significantly above the forecast corridor of EUR 25 - 27 million. Note: PVA TePla will provide information on the final figures for fiscal year 2022 on 23 March 2023, when the consolidated financial statements are published and at the annual press and analysts' conference.

Contact: Dr. Gert Fisahn
Investor Relations
PVA TePla AG
Tel: +49(0)641/68690-400
gert.fisahn@pvatepla.com



PVA TePla on growth track: sales and earnings forecast for fiscal year 2022 significantly exceeded - Sales increase by more than 30 percent to around EUR 205 million - EBITDA at around EUR 30 million, an increase of 30 percent - Order intake at a very high level of EUR 235 million The PVA TePla AG (ISIN DE0007461006), will significantly exceed its forecast for the fiscal year 2022 according to preliminary calculations. Consolidated sales revenue increased by over 30 percent to around EUR 205 million (py: EUR 155.7 million) and operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) to around EUR 30 million, also an increase of 30 percent compared to the previous year (py: EUR 23.0 million). The technology company's original forecast for the past fiscal year was for sales of between EUR 170 and 180 million and an EBITDA between EUR 25 and 27 million. Particularly in the very strong fourth quarter of 2022, the PVA TePla Group recorded high momentum and was able to process more system orders than originally planned. In the last quarter alone, consolidated sales revenues amounted to EUR 74 million, an increase of 84 percent compared to the corresponding period of the previous year. 'With the extremely successful fiscal year 2022 - the most successful year in the history of the PVA TePla Group - and the high order intake, we have laid the foundation for successful work in the coming years,' explains CEO Manfred Bender. Order situation confirms positive business development With a continued high order intake of EUR 235 million in 2022 - compared to EUR 313 million in the previous year - PVA TePla was once again able to demonstrate its strength as a technology provider. Adjusted for a major order from the wafer industry in 2021, order intake in 2022 increased once again. The book-to-bill ratio of 1.15 underpins the very good order situation. 'We see enormous potential for the coming years in the global growth markets of digitalization, renewable energies and e-mobility. With our expertise and products in the areas of metrology and crystal growing, as well as sophisticated solutions for industry, we are ideally positioned to take advantage of these opportunities and continue our growth in the years ahead. We will continue to invest consistently in research and development in order to always offer our customers the most innovative and sustainable solutions,' explains the designated Speaker of the Management Board Jalin Ketter. Forecast for fiscal year 2023 Based on the high order intake and the order backlog, the Management Board expects consolidated sales in the range of EUR 240 to 260 million and operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of between EUR 36 and 40 million in fiscal 2023. The audited consolidated financial statements for 2022 will be published on March 23, 2023 and can be downloaded from the company's website www.pvatepla.com as of this date. For more information, contact:

Dr. Gert Fisahn

Investor Relations

Phone: +49(0)641/68690-400

