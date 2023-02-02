|
EQS-Adhoc: Preliminary group figures 2022
Preliminary group figures 2022
Publication of insider information according to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
Gnarrenburg, February 1st, 2023 - According to preliminary unaudited group figures, Brilliant AG (ISIN: DE0005272702) has clearly missed the sales and earnings forecast for the 2022 financial year. Originally, the Executive Board had expected consolidated net income of around EUR 1.9 million for 2022 with consolidated sales of around EUR 77.5 million. This forecast was based on the premise of stable economic conditions, particularly in Germany and the core European markets. As part of the 2022 half-year report, the Management Board had already assumed that, given the deteriorated economic environment (consumption reluctance, supply chain problems, increases in material prices), both sales and consolidated net income would not reach the planned level.
According to preliminary, unaudited group figures, Brilliant AG generated group sales of around EUR 66.6 million (previous year: EUR 70.7 million) in 2022 and reported a consolidated net loss for the year of EUR 4.1 million (previous year: EUR 0.9 million) from. The missed sales forecast was based on a clear consumer restraint. The reason for the deteriorated earnings situation is also the high cost of materials, and the high cost of purchasing goods requires extraordinary depreciation of around EUR 4,0 million.
Contact:
Brilliant AG
Michael Last/ Gunther Bonnes, Vorstände
Brilliantstraße 1, 27442 Gnarrenburg
Telefon: +49(0)4763890
Telefax: +49(0)476389171
E-Mail: info@brilliant-ag.com
Web: www.brilliant-ag.com/
