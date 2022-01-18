EQS-Adhoc: Press release: Leonteq launches cooperation with Swissquote

EQS-Ad-hoc: Leonteq AG / Key word(s): Alliance

PRESS RELEASE | LEONTEQ LAUNCHES COOPERATION WITH SWISSQUOTE



Zurich, 18 January 2022 | Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Leonteq AG (SIX: LEON) announced today that it has initiated a new cooperation with Swissquote Bank Ltd (Swissquote) for the manufacturing and distribution of structured products.

Leonteq and Swissquote have entered into a cooperation agreement for the issuance and distribution of structured products with an initial focus on yield enhancement pay-offs. Swissquote will join Leonteq's technology platform for fully white-labelled issuers and leverage Leonteq's expertise to create and distribute structured products.

As part of the cooperation, Leonteq will provide a broad range of services along the entire value chain, including structuring, pricing and hedging as well as product documentation, market-making and lifecycle management. In this context, Swissquote will be responsible for the distribution of its structured products to its own clients and will receive access to a broad base of qualified investors through Leonteq's international distribution network. Swissquote will also become an issuer on LynQs, Leonteq's one-stop-shop for structured investment solutions. First products issued by Swissquote will be available in subscription as of today.

Lukas Ruflin, CEO of Leonteq, stated: "We are excited to partner with a bank who is pioneering the way for the future of online banking and look forward to working together with Swissquote to offer innovative investment solutions to Swissquote's retail client base as well as our international client franchise."

Marc Bürki, CEO of Swissquote, said: "Becoming an issuer of structured products is another milestone in our history and will further raise our profile amongst private and institutional clients. We are delighted to have Leonteq as a partner who will support us with their know-how, innovative strength and great expertise in the market for structured products."

This new partnership between Leonteq and Swissquote is an extension of their existing collaboration in the area of actively managed certificates (AMCs). Since 2018, Leonteq has issued more than 30 tracker certificates on theme-based indices sponsored by Swissquote which have attracted notable investor demand with traded volumes totalling approximately CHF 450 million in 2021. These tracker certificates have included investment strategies on cryptocurrencies as well as a range of sustainability-focused certificates, including the tracker certificate on the Swissquote Rainbow Rights Index, which was awarded with the "Best ESG Product" at the Swiss Derivative Awards 2021.

CONTACT

Leonteq Media Relations

+41 58 800 1844

media@leonteq.com

Leonteq Investor Relations

+41 58 800 1855

investorrelations@leonteq.com



Swissquote Media Relations

+41 44 825 88 01

mediarelations@swissquote.com

LEONTEQ

Leonteq is a Swiss fintech company with a leading marketplace for structured investment solutions. Based on proprietary modern technology, the company offers derivative investment products and services and predominantly covers the capital protection, yield enhancement and participation product classes. Leonteq acts as both a direct issuer of its own products and as a partner to other financial institutions. Leonteq further enables life insurance companies and banks to produce capital-efficient, unit-linked pension products with guarantees. The company has offices and subsidiaries in 13 countries, through which it serves over 50 markets. Leonteq AG is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: LEON). www.leonteq.com

SWISSQUOTE

Swissquote is Switzerland's market leader in online banking. Over three million financial products can be traded on its innovative platforms. Swissquote's core competencies include global stock market trading, trading and custody of crypto assets, Forex trading and the Robo-Advisor solution. In addition, Swissquote is active in the payment card, mortgage and leasing markets. As at the end of June 2021, Swissquote held over 50 billion Swiss francs in assets for more than 450,000 private and institutional clients. In addition to its headquarters in Gland, Switzerland, Swissquote has offices in Zurich, Luxembourg, London, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Malta. Swissquote holds banking licenses both in Switzerland (FINMA) and Luxembourg (CSSF). Its parent company, Swissquote Group Holding , is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (symbol: SQN). The Swissquote Group and PostFinance each own 50% of the fintech app Yuh AG.

www.swissquote.com

