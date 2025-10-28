EQS-Adhoc: ProCredit Holding AG reduces guidance for group return on equity for current financial year

EQS-Ad-hoc: ProCredit Holding AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast

ProCredit Holding AG reduces guidance for group return on equity for current financial year



Frankfurt am Main, 28 October 2025 – Today, the Management Board of ProCredit Holding AG updated the guidance for the group’s return on equity for the 2025 financial year. The return on equity is now expected to be 7 – 8% (previous guidance: around 10%).

The adjustment was made in response to an increase in the assumed loss allowance for the 2025 financial year. The current expectation for loss allowance is higher than the previous assumption of “continued low cost of risk”. In the third quarter of this financial year, loss allowance of EUR 16.6 million was booked, relating largely to project finance.

With today's resolution, the Management Board has also updated its assessment on the magnitude and timing of potential releases of loss allowance. Accordingly, the updated forecast for return on equity no longer assumes a possible release in the current financial year.

The guidance for the loan portfolio growth of the group of around 12% (adjusted for foreign exchange effects) and for the CET1 ratio of around 13% (each at the end of the 2025 financial year) have been confirmed in the course of this adjustment. The group’s cost-income ratio for the 2025 financial year is now expected to be around 72% (previous guidance: around 70%).

The ProCredit group will publish its quarterly report for the third quarter on 13 November 2025.