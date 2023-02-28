28.02.2023 18:35:19

EQS-Adhoc: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE postpones presentation of Annual and Consolidated Financial Statements and possibly also Annual General Meeting

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE postpones presentation of Annual and Consolidated Financial Statements and possibly also Annual General Meeting

28-Feb-2023 / 18:35 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Unterföhring, February 28, 2023. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE postpones the date for the publication of the Annual and Consolidated Financial Statements for the financial year 2022 in light of regulatory matters in connection with the business of Jochen Schweizer mydays, which belongs to the Commerce & Ventures segment. This was decided by the Executive Board today.

Following a recently received information, the Company assumes on the basis of the results of an external assessment, that the business activities of its two subsidiaries Jochen Schweizer GmbH and mydays GmbH, which essentially consist of the distribution of vouchers, fall in part under the German Payment Services Supervision Act (Zahlungsdiensteaufsichtsgesetz ZAG). The Company is currently examining an adjustment of the business model of Jochen Schweizer mydays.

The aforementioned circumstances affect the ongoing audit work for the Annual and Consolidated Financial Statements, which means that the Annual Press Conference cannot take place on March 2, 2023 as planned. As a result of the later publication of the Annual and Consolidated Financial Statements, the date for the Annual General Meeting (so far: May 2, 2023) may also have to be postponed.

The Company will inform about revised dates as soon as possible.

In relation to the external revenues of the Group, the business activities of Jochen Schweizer mydays Group (excluding Regiondo) accounted for EUR 73 million or a share of 1.6% in the financial year 2021. With an adjusted EBITDA1 of EUR minus 1 million the profit contribution of Jochen Schweizer mydays Group (excluding Regiondo) in the 2021 financial year amounted to approximately minus 0.1% in relation to the Group.

The Company maintains, on the basis of the findings to date, its previous full-year outlook for the 2022 financial year.

1 EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization) adjusted for non-recurring effects


Contact:
Stefanie Rupp-Menedetter
Head of Group Communications & Events

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
Medienallee 7 · D-85774 Unterföhring
Phone +49 89 950 725 98
Mobile +49 17 283 527 03

Stefanie.Rupp@prosiebensat1.com

28-Feb-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
Medienallee 7
85774 Unterföhring
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 9507-1463
Fax: +49 (0)89 9507-91463
E-mail: Dirk.Voigtlaender@ProSiebenSat1.com
Internet: www.prosiebensat1.com
ISIN: DE000PSM7770
WKN: 777117
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1571171

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1571171  28-Feb-2023 CET/CEST

