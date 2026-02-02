EQS-Adhoc: ProSiebenSat.1 publishes preliminary figures for financial year 2025

EQS-Ad-hoc: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE / Key word(s): Results / Full year

Unterföhring, February 2, 2026. Based on an evaluation of preliminary and unaudited figures for the financial year 2025, the Executive Board of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE decided today to publish financial key figures for 2025.



Accordingly, ProSiebenSat.1 Group's adjusted EBITDA for the financial year 2025 is expected to amount to around EUR 405 million. This means that adjusted EBITDA is below EUR 420 million, which is the lower end of the Group's most recent annual target range specified on November 12, 2025. The earnings development reflects the challenging market environment in Germany, which continues to be characterized by an industry-wide decline in investments in TV advertising. This also had a negative impact on ProSiebenSat.1 Group's TV advertising business in the fourth quarter, which is the most important quarter for the Company.



According to data from Nielsen Media for Germany, investments in TV advertising decreased by around 4 percent to EUR 16.57 billion (gross) for the year (previous year: EUR 17.30 billion). In the fourth quarter, the gross market volume also recorded a decrease of around 4 percent, amounting to EUR 5.49 billion (previous year: EUR 5.74 billion). On a net basis, ProSiebenSat.1 also assumes that the TV sector was impacted significantly in the fourth quarter of the year following a decline in the first nine months.



According to preliminary and unaudited figures, Group revenues for the financial year 2025 amounted to around EUR 3.68 billion (previous year: EUR 3.92 billion), which is within the target range. Organically – i.e., adjusted for currency effects and portfolio changes – Group revenues are expected to be around 2 percent below the previous year.



Despite earnings development being slightly below expectations, net financial debt is likely to decline to around EUR 1.34 billion (previous year: EUR 1.51 billion), so that the leverage ratio of 3.3x is also within the target range.



The preliminary and unaudited figures stated are subject to ongoing internal validation. ProSiebenSat.1 Group will publish its figures for the financial year 2025 on March 26, 2026.



Note: All figures stated in this release for the financial year 2025 are preliminary. The key figures “adjusted EBITDA” (EBITDA adjusted for reconciling items) and leverage ratio (level of net financial debt in relation to adjusted EBITDA generated in the last twelve months) are not key figures in accordance with IFRS. Information on the definition of “adjusted EBITDA” and leverage ratio can be found on p. 89 ff of the 2024 Annual Report of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE.



