|
21.07.2023 10:49:50
EQS-Adhoc: PSI adjusts Outlook for 2023 Operating Result due to One-time Expenses
|
PSI Software AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Half Year Results
PSI adjusts Outlook for 2023 Operating Result due to One-time Expenses
End of Inside Information
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this announcement:
The PSI Group develops software products for optimizing the flow of energy and materials for utilities (energy grids, energy trading, public transport) and industrial companies (metals production, automotive, mechanical engineering, logistics). As an independent software producer, PSI has been a technology leader since 1969 for process control systems that ensure sustainable energy supply, mobility and production by combining AI methods with industrially proven optimization methods. The innovative industry products are sold both directly and via the cloud-based PSI App Store. In fiscal year 2022, PSI generated annual sales of just under 250 million euros with more than 2,200 employees in 17 countries. www.psi.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PSI Software AG
|Dircksenstraße 42-44
|10178 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 2801-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 2801-1000
|E-mail:
|ir@psi.de
|Internet:
|www.psi.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0Z1JH9
|WKN:
|A0Z1JH
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1685653
End of Announcement
|
