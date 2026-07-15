EQS-Adhoc: PSI Software SE: Cash capital increase from authorized capital in exchange for a capital injection of 29 million Euros

EQS-Ad-hoc: PSI Software SE / Key word(s): Capital measures / Capital increase

PSI Software SE: Cash capital increase from authorized capital in exchange for a capital injection of 29 million Euros



15-Jul-2026 / 09:11 CET/CEST

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PSI Software SE: Cash capital increase from authorized capital in exchange for a capital injection of 29 million Euros



Berlin, July 15, 2026 – The Executive Board of PSI Software SE today approved a cash capital increase from authorized capital, with the consent of the Supervisory Board. As part of the capital increase, 644,444 new PSI shares will be issued at an issue price of 45.00 euros each. In total, PSI will thus receive fresh funds of approximately 29 million euros. This will significantly strengthen the company’s equity base and implement part of the refinancing committed by Warburg Pincus. The capital increase was fully subscribed by Zest BidCo GmbH, the bid company behind Warburg Pincus’s voluntary tender offer, the completion of which is also expected today. The issue price per share corresponds to the offer price in Warburg Pincus’s tender offer. With the capital increase, the company’s share capital rises by 1,649,776.64 euros to 41,835,033.60 euros. Warburg Pincus had previously secured an 82.3 percent stake in PSI; this stake will increase to approximately 83 percent of the share capital as a result of its participation in the capital increase.



Contact:



PSI Software SE

Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Dircksenstraße 42-44

10178 Berlin

Germany



Phone: +49 30 2801-2727

E-mail: kpierschke@psi.de



End of Inside Information

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