EQS-Adhoc: PSI Software SE: Cash capital increase from authorized capital in exchange for a capital injection of 29 million Euros

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EQS-Ad-hoc: PSI Software SE / Key word(s): Capital measures / Capital increase
PSI Software SE: Cash capital increase from authorized capital in exchange for a capital injection of 29 million Euros
15-Jul-2026 / 09:11 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
PSI Software SE: Cash capital increase from authorized capital in exchange for a capital injection of 29 million Euros
Berlin, July 15, 2026 – The Executive Board of PSI Software SE today approved a cash capital increase from authorized capital, with the consent of the Supervisory Board. As part of the capital increase, 644,444 new PSI shares will be issued at an issue price of 45.00 euros each. In total, PSI will thus receive fresh funds of approximately 29 million euros. This will significantly strengthen the company’s equity base and implement part of the refinancing committed by Warburg Pincus. The capital increase was fully subscribed by Zest BidCo GmbH, the bid company behind Warburg Pincus’s voluntary tender offer, the completion of which is also expected today. The issue price per share corresponds to the offer price in Warburg Pincus’s tender offer. With the capital increase, the company’s share capital rises by 1,649,776.64 euros to 41,835,033.60 euros. Warburg Pincus had previously secured an 82.3 percent stake in PSI; this stake will increase to approximately 83 percent of the share capital as a result of its participation in the capital increase.
Contact:
PSI Software SE
Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Dircksenstraße 42-44
10178 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 2801-2727
E-mail: kpierschke@psi.de
End of Inside Information
15-Jul-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PSI Software SE
|
|Dircksenstraße 42-44
|
|10178 Berlin
|
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 2801-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 2801-1000
|E-mail:
|ir@psi.de
|Internet:
|www.psi.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0Z1JH9
|WKN:
|A0Z1JH
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900OS5AIRXC3T2J37
|EQS News ID:
|2365978
|
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
2365978 15-Jul-2026 CET/CEST