EQS-Adhoc: PSI Software SE: Consolidated financial statements for fiscal year 2025 approved with a qualified audit opinion in one instance; annual financial statements certified without qualifications

EQS-Ad-hoc: PSI Software SE / Key word(s): Annual Report / Refusal of an unqualified audit opinion

PSI Software SE: Consolidated financial statements for fiscal year 2025 approved with a qualified audit opinion in one instance; annual financial statements certified without qualifications



10-Jul-2026 / 16:35 CET/CEST

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PSI Software SE: Consolidated financial statements for fiscal year 2025 approved with a qualified audit opinion in one instance; annual financial statements certified without qualifications



Berlin, July 10, 2026 – PSI Software SE’s annual financial statements and consolidated financial statements for the 2025 fiscal year were approved today by the Supervisory Board. The annual financial statements are thus adopted. The auditor issued an unqualified opinion on the annual financial statements. Contrary to PSI’s original expectations, the auditor issued a qualified opinion on the consolidated financial statements. The reason for this is that, for a single balance sheet item amounting to 5 million euros, audit evidence is available that confirms a high probability of the asset being recognized but, in the auditor’s view, is insufficient to document a near certainty of the balance sheet item’s existence. The Management Board and the Supervisory Board are convinced that the accounting treatment is correct. As previously announced, the audited and approved financial statements will be published next Monday, July 13, 2026.



Contact:



PSI Software SE

Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Dircksenstraße 42-44

10178 Berlin

Germany



Phone: +49 30 2801-2727

E-mail: kpierschke@psi.de



End of Inside Information

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