PSI Software Aktie
WKN DE: A0Z1JH / ISIN: DE000A0Z1JH9
|
10.07.2026 16:35:43
EQS-Adhoc: PSI Software SE: Consolidated financial statements for fiscal year 2025 approved with a qualified audit opinion in one instance; annual financial statements certified without qualifications
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EQS-Ad-hoc: PSI Software SE / Key word(s): Annual Report / Refusal of an unqualified audit opinion
PSI Software SE: Consolidated financial statements for fiscal year 2025 approved with a qualified audit opinion in one instance; annual financial statements certified without qualifications
End of Inside Information
10-Jul-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PSI Software SE
|Dircksenstraße 42-44
|10178 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 2801-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 2801-1000
|E-mail:
|ir@psi.de
|Internet:
|www.psi.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0Z1JH9
|WKN:
|A0Z1JH
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2364198
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2364198 10-Jul-2026 CET/CEST
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