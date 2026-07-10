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WKN DE: A0Z1JH / ISIN: DE000A0Z1JH9

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10.07.2026 16:35:43

EQS-Adhoc: PSI Software SE: Consolidated financial statements for fiscal year 2025 approved with a qualified audit opinion in one instance; annual financial statements certified without qualifications

EQS-Ad-hoc: PSI Software SE / Key word(s): Annual Report / Refusal of an unqualified audit opinion
PSI Software SE: Consolidated financial statements for fiscal year 2025 approved with a qualified audit opinion in one instance; annual financial statements certified without qualifications

10-Jul-2026 / 16:35 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PSI Software SE: Consolidated financial statements for fiscal year 2025 approved with a qualified audit opinion in one instance; annual financial statements certified without qualifications

Berlin, July 10, 2026 – PSI Software SE’s annual financial statements and consolidated financial statements for the 2025 fiscal year were approved today by the Supervisory Board. The annual financial statements are thus adopted. The auditor issued an unqualified opinion on the annual financial statements. Contrary to PSI’s original expectations, the auditor issued a qualified opinion on the consolidated financial statements. The reason for this is that, for a single balance sheet item amounting to 5 million euros, audit evidence is available that confirms a high probability of the asset being recognized but, in the auditor’s view, is insufficient to document a near certainty of the balance sheet item’s existence. The Management Board and the Supervisory Board are convinced that the accounting treatment is correct. As previously announced, the audited and approved financial statements will be published next Monday, July 13, 2026.

Contact:

PSI Software SE
Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Dircksenstraße 42-44
10178 Berlin
Germany

Phone: +49 30 2801-2727
E-mail: kpierschke@psi.de



End of Inside Information

10-Jul-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: PSI Software SE
Dircksenstraße 42-44
10178 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 2801-0
Fax: +49 (0)30 2801-1000
E-mail: ir@psi.de
Internet: www.psi.de
ISIN: DE000A0Z1JH9
WKN: A0Z1JH
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2364198

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2364198  10-Jul-2026 CET/CEST

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