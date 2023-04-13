|
EQS-Adhoc: publity AG: Admission of Luxembourg investor as new major shareholder of PREOS AG and acquisition of a real estate portfolio in Luxembourg by GORE AG will not be implemented
Publication of inside information pursuant to Art. 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
Frankfurt am Main, 13. April 2023 At a joint meeting of the Management Board of publity AG (Scale, ISIN DE0006972508, "publity") with the Management Boards of PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG ("PREOS") and GORE German Office Real Estate AG ("GORE") today, the Management Boards of PREOS and GORE decided not to pursue the capital increases in kind resolved by the Extraordinary General Meetings of PREOS and GORE on 9. and 8 June 2022, respectively, by extension resolution of the ordinary shareholders' meetings of 8 and 7 December 2022, respectively, not to proceed with the capital increases against contribution in kind. Thus, the originally planned inclusion of a Luxembourg investor as a new major shareholder of PREOS and the related acquisition of a real estate portfolio in Luxembourg by GORE will not be implemented.
The decision was made because the Luxembourg investor has not given a binding commitment to complete the transaction due to the legal disputes conducted by shareholders of PREOS and GORE against the implementation of the capital increases in kind. Currently, legal challenges against the resolutions of the PREOS and GORE shareholders' meetings of June and December 2022 are still pending and, after fruitless discussions with the plaintiffs against the resolutions, the Management Board does not expect that these proceedings will be concluded by the expiry of the extended deadlines for the registration of the implementation of the respective capital increase against contribution in kind on June 7 and 8, 2023, respectively.
As a result of the decision, the Group companies PREOS and GORE can now actively push alternative growth and development prospects.
End of Inside Information
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this announcement:
About publity
publity AG ('publity') is an asset manager and investor specializing in office real estate in Germany. The company covers the core of the value chain from acquisition, through development, to the sale of real estate. With over 1,100 transactions in the past seven years, publity is one of the most active players in the real estate market. publity is characterized by a sustainable network in the real estate industry as well as with the work-out departments of financial institutions. With very good access to investment funds, publity handles transactions swiftly with a highly efficient process and proven partners. On a case-by-case basis, publity participates as a co-investor in joint venture transactions and acquires real estate for its own portfolio. The shares of publity AG (ISIN DE0006972508) are traded in the Scale stock market segment of Deutsche Börse.
