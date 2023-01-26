EQS-Adhoc: publity AG does not pursue planned bond issue further

EQS-Ad-hoc: publity AG / Key word(s): Bond/Miscellaneous

Frankfurt/Main, 26. January 2023 The Management Board of publity AG (Scale, ISIN DE0006972508, "publity") today decided not to pursue the planned issuance of a further corporate bond with a total nominal amount of up to EUR 100 million (see ad hoc dated October 7, 2022) due to the current capital market environment. publity has sufficient other financing options to take advantage of investment opportunities.