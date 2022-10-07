EQS-Adhoc: publity AG plans to issue new corporate bond with a volume of up to EUR 100 million, in-terest rate of 6.25% p.a. and maturity of 5 years (publity Bond 2022/2027)

EQS-Ad-hoc: publity AG / Key word(s): Bond/Miscellaneous

Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS DOCUMENT IS NOT INTENDED FOR PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, TO, WITHIN OR FROM THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR ANY OTHER COUNTRY WHERE SUCH PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE CONTRARY TO THE LAWS OF THAT COUNTRY. publity AG plans to issue new corporate bond with a volume of up to EUR 100 million, interest rate of 6.25% p.a. and maturity of 5 years (publity Bond 2022/2027)

Maturity and interest rate of publity bond 2020/2025 to be synchronised with planned publity bond 2022/2027 by means of creditors' resolution Frankfurt/Main, 07.10.2022 The Executive Board of publity AG (Scale, ISIN DE0006972508, "publity") has today resolved to issue a new non-subordinated and non-collateralised corporate bond with a total nominal amount of up to EUR 100 million, divided into 100,000 bearer bonds with equal rights and a nominal amount of EUR 1,000.00 each, with an expected final maturity on 19 December 2027 (the "publity bond 2022/2027"). The coupon rate is expected to amount to 5.5% p.a. The approval of the Supervisory Board is still pending. The issue is to be made by way of a public offering in Germany and in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg on the basis of a securities prospectus to be approved by the Luxembourg securities supervisory authority Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF). In addition, the bonds are to be offered for sale to selected investors in a private placement in Germany and other selected European jurisdictions. futurum bank AG was mandated by the bank to support the issue of the publity bond 2022/2027. The issue proceeds are to be used to finance the further growth and development of the publity group of companies, primarily for the acquisition of further real estate properties in Germany and equity investments. The prospectus applicable to the public offering of the publity 2022/2027 Bonds will be available on the publity website (www.publity.org/en/) under the section "Investor Relations" after its approval by the CSSF. In this context, the following notes in the "Disclaimer" section are to be observed. In order to align publity's financing structure with the company's growth course, also with regard to the maturities and interest rate of the planned new publity bond 2022/2027 and the already issued publity bond 2020/2025, the Executive Board of publity also decided today, with the reservation of the approval of the Supervisory Board and against the background of the issuance of the publity Bond 2022/2027, to hold a ballot without an assembly of the creditors of the publity Bond 2020/2025 and to resolve, among other things, to extend the term of the publity Bond 2020/2025 until the expected final maturity date of the planned publity Bond 2022/2027 and to set the interest rate to 6.25% per annum as from 19 June 2023. The current major creditor of the publity bond 2020/2025, Neon Equity AG (formerly TO-Holding GmbH), which holds bonds of the publity bond 2020/2025 with a nominal value of almost EUR 60 million, has indicated to publity that it is favourably disposed towards such a resolution. The ballot without an assembly is to be held from 26 October 2022 to 28 October 2022. Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this announcement:



