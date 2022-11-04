EQS-Adhoc: PUMA SE: PUMA prepares for the next chapter and appoints Arne Freundt as new CEO of PUMA

EQS-Ad-hoc: PUMA SE / Key word(s): Personnel

PUMA SE: PUMA prepares for the next chapter and appoints Arne Freundt as new CEO of PUMA



04-Nov-2022 / 14:22 CET/CEST

Disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 Market Abuse Regulation PUMA SE (ISIN: DE00069696303 WKN: 696960) PUMA WAY 1, D-91074 Herzogenaurach PUMA prepares for the next chapter and appoints Arne Freundt as new CEO of PUMA Herzogenaurach, November 4, 2022 The Supervisory Board of PUMA SE has today appointed Arne Freundt as chairman of the Management Board and CEO of the Company. He is receiving a contract for four years, effective January 1, 2023. Arne Freundt has worked for PUMA for more than ten years and has been a member of the Management Board as Chief Commercial Officer since June 2021. Bjørn Guldens mandate as member of the Management Board of PUMA SE expires at the end of 2022. Media Relations: Kerstin Neuber Senior Head of Corporate Communications - PUMA SE - +49 9132 81 2984 - kerstin.neuber@puma.com Investor Relations: Gottfried Hoppe Head of Investor Relations & Finance Strategy - PUMA SE - +49 9132 81 3157 investor-relations@puma.com Notes to the editors: The financial reports are posted on about.puma.com

PUMA SE stock symbol: Reuters: PUMG.DE, Bloomberg: PUM GY, Börse Frankfurt: ISIN: DE0006969603 WKN: 696960 Notes relating to forward-looking statements: This document contains forward-looking statements about the Companys future financial status and strategic initiatives. The forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations and assumptions of the management team. These are subject to a certain level of risk and uncertainty including, but not limited to those described above or in other disclosures, in particular in the chapter Risk and Opportunity Management in the Group Management Report. In the event that the expectations and the assumptions do not materialize or unforeseen risks arise, the Company's actual results can differ significantly from expectations. Therefore, we cannot assume responsibility for the correctness of these statements. PUMA PUMA is one of the worlds leading Sports Brands, designing, developing, selling and marketing footwear, apparel and accessories. For 70 years, PUMA has relentlessly pushed sport and culture forward by creating fast products for the worlds fastest athletes. PUMA offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories such as Football, Running and Training, Basketball, Golf, and Motorsports. It collaborates with renowned designers and brands to bring sport influences into street culture and fashion. The PUMA Group owns the brands PUMA, Cobra Golf and stichd. The company distributes its products in more than 120 countries, employs more than 19,000 people worldwide, and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany. 04-Nov-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

