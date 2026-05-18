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18.05.2026 11:34:53

EQS-Adhoc: PWO AG: PWO AG has reappointed Carlo Lazzarini as member of the Executive Board and its Chairman for another 5 years

EQS-Ad-hoc: PWO AG / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Executive Board
PWO AG: PWO AG has reappointed Carlo Lazzarini as member of the Executive Board and its Chairman for another 5 years

18-May-2026 / 11:34 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PWO AG has reappointed Carlo Lazzarini as member of the Executive Board and its Chairman for another 5 years

Oberkirch, May 18, 2026 – The Supervisory Board of PWO AG today unanimously agreed to reappoint Carlo Lazzarini as a member of the Executive Board of PWO AG for another five years, effective January 1, 2027, and to confirm him in his role as Chairman of the Executive Board.

PWO AG
The Executive Board

 

Contact:
Lukas Daucher
Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
T. +49 7802 84 - 282
M. ir@pwo-group.com

 

PWO AG
Industriestraße 8
77704 Oberkirch
pwo-group.com

 



End of Inside Information

18-May-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: PWO AG
Industriestraße 8
77704 Oberkirch
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)7802 84-844
Fax: +49 (0)7802 84-789
E-mail: ir@pwo-group.com
Internet: www.pwo-group.com
ISIN: DE0006968001
WKN: 696800
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2328966

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2328966  18-May-2026 CET/CEST

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