PWO Aktie
WKN: 696800 / ISIN: DE0006968001
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18.05.2026 11:34:53
EQS-Adhoc: PWO AG: PWO AG has reappointed Carlo Lazzarini as member of the Executive Board and its Chairman for another 5 years
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EQS-Ad-hoc: PWO AG / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Executive Board
PWO AG has reappointed Carlo Lazzarini as member of the Executive Board and its Chairman for another 5 years
Oberkirch, May 18, 2026 – The Supervisory Board of PWO AG today unanimously agreed to reappoint Carlo Lazzarini as a member of the Executive Board of PWO AG for another five years, effective January 1, 2027, and to confirm him in his role as Chairman of the Executive Board.
PWO AG
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PWO AG
End of Inside Information
18-May-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PWO AG
|Industriestraße 8
|77704 Oberkirch
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)7802 84-844
|Fax:
|+49 (0)7802 84-789
|E-mail:
|ir@pwo-group.com
|Internet:
|www.pwo-group.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006968001
|WKN:
|696800
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2328966
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2328966 18-May-2026 CET/CEST
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