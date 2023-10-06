|
06.10.2023 10:12:54
EQS-Adhoc: PWO remains on track for success and raises its forecasts
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: PWO AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Ad hoc disclosure in accordance with Article 17 MAR
PWO remains on track for success and raises its forecasts
Oberkirch, October 6, 2023 - The PWO Group continues its successful business development. Therefore, the Executive Board decided today to raise its guidance for fiscal year 2023.
The Group continues to pursue a profitable growth course. The current increase of our expectations underlines the successful implementation of this strategy. Numerous measures to increase productivity and strengthen competitiveness are now taking effect across our global site portfolio. Product mix shifts have also contributed to this. In addition, we are now realizing positive effects from optimized purchasing of outsourced services, so our risk assessment in this area has improved.
As a result, we are raising our guidance for EBIT before currency effects in fiscal 2023 to EUR 26 million - EUR 29 million (previously: EUR 23 million - EUR 26 million; fiscal 2022: EUR 27.5 million).
The more optimistic earnings outlook, together with the longer payment terms on the supplier side already explained in the half-year financial report, should lead to positive free cash flow in the mid-single-digit million euro range (previously: negative free cash flow in the mid-single-digit million euro range; fiscal 2022: EUR -5.8 million).
By the end of September 2023, we had achieved a lifetime volume of new business of just under EUR 800 million, which is significantly higher than expected. We have thus reached the upper end of the previous forecast range for fiscal year 2023. In the fourth quarter, we expect additional new orders and are therefore raising our new business outlook to up to EUR 900 million (previously: around EUR 700 to 800 million; fiscal 2022: around EUR 890 million).
All our sites will benefit from new orders in 2023. Of particular note are the additional volumes won by our sites in Czechia and Mexico since the end of the first half of the year. Our innovative solutions for climate-friendly lightweight components at the limits of what is technologically possible are in demand worldwide. With our business model completely independent of the internal combustion engine and the rapid pace at which we are reducing our greenhouse gas emissions, we are a sought-after partner in the transformation to green mobility of the future. This forms the strong foundation for our continued success.
Our forecast continues to be based on the assumptions that there will be no major disruptions in the supply chains in the fourth quarter of 2023 - for example, due to pandemic-related restrictions or economic sanctions -, energy will be available in sufficient quantities, and there will be no significant deviations from the anticipated price developments.
EBIT before currency effects, free cash flow and the life-time volume of new business are not IFRS indicators. Information on how these figures are determined can be found on pages 38, 42 and 33 of the 2022 annual report.
PWO AG
End of ad hoc disclosure
Contact:
End of Inside Information
06-Oct-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PWO AG
|Industriestraße 8
|77704 Oberkirch
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)7802 84-844
|Fax:
|+49 (0)7802 84-789
|E-mail:
|ir@pwo-group.com
|Internet:
|www.pwo-group.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006968001
|WKN:
|696800
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1742977
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1742977 06-Oct-2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Progress-Werk Oberkirch AGmehr Nachrichten
|
10:12
|EQS-Adhoc: PWO bleibt auf Erfolgskurs und hebt bisherige Prognosen an (EQS Group)
|
10:12
|EQS-Adhoc: PWO remains on track for success and raises its forecasts (EQS Group)
|
28.08.23
|EQS-News: PWO-Standorte in China stellen auf grünen Strom um (EQS Group)
|
28.08.23
|EQS-News: PWO locations in China switch to green electricity (EQS Group)
|
08.08.23
|EQS-News: PWO-Gruppe meldet erfolgreiche Geschäftsentwicklung im ersten Halbjahr 2023 (EQS Group)
|
08.08.23
|EQS-News: PWO Group reports successful business performance in first half of 2023 (EQS Group)
|
26.07.23
|EQS-Adhoc: PWO wird für das Geschäftsjahr 2023 zuversichtlicher und erhöht bisherige Prognosen (EQS Group)
|
26.07.23
|EQS-Adhoc: PWO more confident for fiscal 2023 and raises latest forecasts (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Progress-Werk Oberkirch AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG
|29,80
|8,76%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVor Daten vom US-Arbeitsmarkt: ATX um Nulllinie -- DAX fährt Gewinne ein -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kommt im Freitagshandel nicht so recht vom Fleck, während es am deutschen Aktienmarkt klar nach oben geht. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes entwickelten sich am Freitag unterschiedlich.