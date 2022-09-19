|
19.09.2022 18:11:21
EQS-Adhoc: Pyrum and UNITANK sign Memorandum of Understanding to build and operate several pyrolysis plants
Dillingen / Saar, 19 September 2022 - Pyrum Innovations AG and UNITANK Betriebs- und Verwaltungs GmbH today agreed in a Memorandum of Understanding on the joint construction, operation and maintenance of pyrolysis plants for the recycling of end-of-life tyres. The non-binding Memorandum of Understanding provides for the construction of up to ten plants in the EU by 2030. Each of these will have at least three pyrolysis reactors with an average capacity of 20,000 tonnes of end-of-life tyres per year. Pyrum and UNITANK intend to build the first plant in Germany.
