Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
19.09.2022 18:11:21

EQS-Adhoc: Pyrum and UNITANK sign Memorandum of Understanding to build and operate several pyrolysis plants

EQS-Ad-hoc: Pyrum Innovations AG / Key word(s): Alliance/Joint Venture
Pyrum and UNITANK sign Memorandum of Understanding to build and operate several pyrolysis plants

19-Sep-2022 / 18:11 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of inside information pursuant to Art. 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

Pyrum and UNITANK sign Memorandum of Understanding to build and operate several pyrolysis plants

Dillingen / Saar, 19 September 2022 - Pyrum Innovations AG and UNITANK Betriebs- und Verwaltungs GmbH today agreed in a Memorandum of Understanding on the joint construction, operation and maintenance of pyrolysis plants for the recycling of end-of-life tyres. The non-binding Memorandum of Understanding provides for the construction of up to ten plants in the EU by 2030. Each of these will have at least three pyrolysis reactors with an average capacity of 20,000 tonnes of end-of-life tyres per year. Pyrum and UNITANK intend to build the first plant in Germany.

 

Contact

Pyrum Innovations AG
Dieselstraße 8
66763 Dillingen / Saar
E-mail: presse@pyrum.net
https://www.pyrum.net

 

IR.on AG
Frederic Hilke
Phone: +49 221 9140 970
E-mail: pyrum@ir-on.com 

 

 

 

19-Sep-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Pyrum Innovations AG
Dieselstraße 8
66763 Dillingen/Saar
Germany
Phone: +49 6831 959 480
E-mail: contact@pyrum.net
Internet: www.pyrum.net
ISIN: DE000A2G8ZX8
WKN: A2G8ZX
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich
EQS News ID: 1445615

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1445615  19-Sep-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1445615&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Pyrum Innovations AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Pyrum Innovations AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Pyrum Innovations AG 65,80 -0,30% Pyrum Innovations AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Positiver Start in die Woche des Fed-Zinsentscheides: Dow schlussendlich fester -- ATX und DAX schließen nach Aufholjagd im Plus -- Asiatische Indizes letztlich mit Verlusten
Die US-Börsen drehten im Montagshandel ins Plus. Dem heimischen gelang ebenso wie dem deutschen Aktienmarkt nach einem schwachen Start letztlich noch der Sprung in die Gewinnzone. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Montag bergab - Japans Börsen blieben wegen eines Feiertags geschlossen.

Nachrichten