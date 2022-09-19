EQS-Adhoc: Pyrum and UNITANK sign Memorandum of Understanding to build and operate several pyrolysis plants

EQS-Ad-hoc: Pyrum Innovations AG / Key word(s): Alliance/Joint Venture

Pyrum and UNITANK sign Memorandum of Understanding to build and operate several pyrolysis plants



19-Sep-2022 / 18:11 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Publication of inside information pursuant to Art. 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 Pyrum and UNITANK sign Memorandum of Understanding to build and operate several pyrolysis plants Dillingen / Saar, 19 September 2022 - Pyrum Innovations AG and UNITANK Betriebs- und Verwaltungs GmbH today agreed in a Memorandum of Understanding on the joint construction, operation and maintenance of pyrolysis plants for the recycling of end-of-life tyres. The non-binding Memorandum of Understanding provides for the construction of up to ten plants in the EU by 2030. Each of these will have at least three pyrolysis reactors with an average capacity of 20,000 tonnes of end-of-life tyres per year. Pyrum and UNITANK intend to build the first plant in Germany. Contact Pyrum Innovations AG

Dieselstraße 8

66763 Dillingen / Saar

E-mail: presse@pyrum.net

https://www.pyrum.net IR.on AG

Frederic Hilke

Phone: +49 221 9140 970

E-mail: pyrum@ir-on.com 19-Sep-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

