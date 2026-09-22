EQS-Adhoc: Pyrum Innovations AG: Revision of the Forecast for the Financial Year 2026

EQS-Ad-hoc: Pyrum Innovations AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Half year

Pyrum Innovations AG: Revision of the Forecast for the Financial Year 2026



22-Sep-2026 / 19:40 CET/CEST

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Disclosure of an inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Dillingen/Saar, September 22, 2026 – Pyrum Innovations AG (ISIN DE000A2G8ZX8, WKN A2G8ZX) (the „company“) today revised its forecast for the financial year 2026.

Pyrum now expects revenue for the full year 2026 to range from EUR 4.2 million to EUR 5.3 million (previously: EUR 6.5 million to EUR 9.5 million). Based on this, the company also expects consolidated EBIT for the full year 2026 to range from approximately EUR -10.0 million to EUR -12.5 million (previously: EUR -8.0 million to EUR -10.5 million). Taking into account the expected product and project developments in the second half of 2026, Pyrum now expects total output for the full year 2026 to range from approximately EUR 11.0 million to EUR 14.0 million (previously: EUR 12.0 million to EUR 18.0 million).

The reason for the forecast adjustment is the unexpected development of the ramp-up phase for the new grinding and pelletizing plant, which, contrary to expectations, has not yet reached its planned target level of 1,650 kg/h following the modification measures

(current: up to 1,250 kg/h). This is due to a bottleneck in the conveyance of the ground material from the silos to the downstream process steps. The supplier of the milling and pelletizing plant is working on various technical solutions to resolve these bottlenecks as quickly as possible and to fulfill his contractual obligations to Pyrum.

Pyrum Innovations' half-year consolidated financial statements will be published on Wednesday, September 23, 2026.

Contact

iron AG

Frederic Hilke, Jonas Schneider

Phone: +49 221 9140 9737

Email: pyrum@ir-on.com

Pyrum Innovations AG

Dieselstraße 8

66763 Dillingen / Saar

Email: presse@pyrum.net