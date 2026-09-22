Pyrum Innovations Aktie

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WKN DE: A2G8ZX / ISIN: DE000A2G8ZX8

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22.09.2026 19:40:53

EQS-Adhoc: Pyrum Innovations AG: Revision of the Forecast for the Financial Year 2026

EQS-Ad-hoc: Pyrum Innovations AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Half year
Pyrum Innovations AG: Revision of the Forecast for the Financial Year 2026

22-Sep-2026 / 19:40 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, INTO OR WITHIN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, OR CANADA, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS APPLY.

Disclosure of an inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014  

Dillingen/Saar, September 22, 2026 – Pyrum Innovations AG (ISIN DE000A2G8ZX8, WKN A2G8ZX) (the „company“) today revised its forecast for the financial year 2026.

Pyrum now expects revenue for the full year 2026 to range from EUR 4.2 million to EUR 5.3 million (previously: EUR 6.5 million to EUR 9.5 million). Based on this, the company also expects consolidated EBIT for the full year 2026 to range from approximately EUR -10.0 million to EUR -12.5 million (previously: EUR -8.0 million to EUR -10.5 million). Taking into account the expected product and project developments in the second half of 2026, Pyrum now expects total output for the full year 2026 to range from approximately EUR 11.0 million to EUR 14.0 million (previously: EUR 12.0 million to EUR 18.0 million).

The reason for the forecast adjustment is the unexpected development of the ramp-up phase for the new grinding and pelletizing plant, which, contrary to expectations, has not yet reached its planned target level of 1,650 kg/h following the modification measures
(current: up to 1,250 kg/h). This is due to a bottleneck in the conveyance of the ground material from the silos to the downstream process steps. The supplier of the milling and pelletizing plant is working on various technical solutions to resolve these bottlenecks as quickly as possible and to fulfill his contractual obligations to Pyrum.

Pyrum Innovations' half-year consolidated financial statements will be published on Wednesday, September 23, 2026.

 

Contact

iron AG
Frederic Hilke, Jonas Schneider
Phone: +49 221 9140 9737 
Email: pyrum@ir-on.com 

Pyrum Innovations AG
Dieselstraße 8
66763 Dillingen / Saar 
Email: presse@pyrum.net

 

 

 

 



End of Inside Information

22-Sep-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Pyrum Innovations AG
Dieselstraße 8
66763 Dillingen/Saar
Germany
Phone: +49 6831 959 480
E-mail: contact@pyrum.net
Internet: www.pyrum.net
ISIN: DE000A2G8ZX8
WKN: A2G8ZX
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 39120067WWD5WF229E72
EQS News ID: 2403484

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2403484  22-Sep-2026 CET/CEST

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