Pyrum Innovations Aktie
WKN DE: A2G8ZX / ISIN: DE000A2G8ZX8
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22.09.2026 19:40:53
EQS-Adhoc: Pyrum Innovations AG: Revision of the Forecast for the Financial Year 2026
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Pyrum Innovations AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Half year
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Disclosure of an inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
Dillingen/Saar, September 22, 2026 – Pyrum Innovations AG (ISIN DE000A2G8ZX8, WKN A2G8ZX) (the „company“) today revised its forecast for the financial year 2026.
Pyrum now expects revenue for the full year 2026 to range from EUR 4.2 million to EUR 5.3 million (previously: EUR 6.5 million to EUR 9.5 million). Based on this, the company also expects consolidated EBIT for the full year 2026 to range from approximately EUR -10.0 million to EUR -12.5 million (previously: EUR -8.0 million to EUR -10.5 million). Taking into account the expected product and project developments in the second half of 2026, Pyrum now expects total output for the full year 2026 to range from approximately EUR 11.0 million to EUR 14.0 million (previously: EUR 12.0 million to EUR 18.0 million).
The reason for the forecast adjustment is the unexpected development of the ramp-up phase for the new grinding and pelletizing plant, which, contrary to expectations, has not yet reached its planned target level of 1,650 kg/h following the modification measures
Pyrum Innovations' half-year consolidated financial statements will be published on Wednesday, September 23, 2026.
Contact
iron AG
Pyrum Innovations AG
End of Inside Information
22-Sep-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Pyrum Innovations AG
|Dieselstraße 8
|66763 Dillingen/Saar
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 6831 959 480
|E-mail:
|contact@pyrum.net
|Internet:
|www.pyrum.net
|ISIN:
|DE000A2G8ZX8
|WKN:
|A2G8ZX
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|39120067WWD5WF229E72
|EQS News ID:
|2403484
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2403484 22-Sep-2026 CET/CEST
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