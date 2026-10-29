q.beyond Aktie
WKN DE: A41YDG / ISIN: DE000A41YDG0
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29.10.2026 12:47:03
EQS-Adhoc: q.beyond amends preliminary EBITDA for Q3 2026 – Forecast for 2026 remains unchanged
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EQS-Ad-hoc: q.beyond AG / Key word(s): Results / Quarter
q.beyond amends preliminary EBITDA for Q3 2026 – Forecast for 2026 remains unchanged
Cologne, 29 October 2026. Upon the final agreement of the Quarterly Statement for the third quarter of 2026, a provision requirement has been identified for the third quarter of 2026 that is € 2.2 million higher than previously assumed. Based on the latest insights, a provision for variable remuneration for employees already has to be recognized in the third quarter of 2026. To account for this, the Management Board of q.beyond AG has corrected the calculation of EBITDA for the third quarter of 2026.
Accordingly, preliminary EBITDA* for the third quarter now amounts to rounded € -7.1 million. As communicated on 21 October 2026, the company had previously expected preliminary EBITDA of € -4.8 million in the third quarter of 2026.
The forecast for 2026 financial year is unchanged.
q.beyond AG will publish its Quarterly Statement for the third quarter of 2026 on 9 November 2026.
End of Inside Information
29-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|q.beyond AG
|Richard-Byrd-Straße 4
|50829 Cologne
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49-221-669-8724
|Fax:
|+49-221-669-8009
|E-mail:
|invest@qbeyond.de
|Internet:
|www.qbeyond.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A41YDG0
|WKN:
|A41YDG
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900DGVITE7A2L5G12
|EQS News ID:
|2424624
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2424624 29-Oct-2026 CET/CEST
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