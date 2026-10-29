q.beyond Aktie

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WKN DE: A41YDG / ISIN: DE000A41YDG0

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29.10.2026 12:47:03

EQS-Adhoc: q.beyond amends preliminary EBITDA for Q3 2026 – Forecast for 2026 remains unchanged

EQS-Ad-hoc: q.beyond AG / Key word(s): Results / Quarter
q.beyond amends preliminary EBITDA for Q3 2026 – Forecast for 2026 remains unchanged

29-Oct-2026 / 12:47 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

q.beyond amends preliminary EBITDA for Q3 2026 – Forecast for 2026 remains unchanged

Cologne, 29 October 2026. Upon the final agreement of the Quarterly Statement for the third quarter of 2026, a provision requirement has been identified for the third quarter of 2026 that is € 2.2 million higher than previously assumed. Based on the latest insights, a provision for variable remuneration for employees already has to be recognized in the third quarter of 2026. To account for this, the Management Board of q.beyond AG has corrected the calculation of EBITDA for the third quarter of 2026.

Accordingly, preliminary EBITDA* for the third quarter now amounts to rounded € -7.1 million. As communicated on 21 October 2026, the company had previously expected preliminary EBITDA of € -4.8 million in the third quarter of 2026.

The forecast for 2026 financial year is unchanged.

q.beyond AG will publish its Quarterly Statement for the third quarter of 2026 on 9 November 2026.

* A definition of the key figures used can be found on Pages 27-28 of q.beyond’s 2025 Annual Report.
Notes:
This ad-hoc announcement contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations and forecasts on the part of the management with regard to future events. Due to risks or erroneous assumptions, actual results may deviate materially from these forward-looking statements.

About q.beyond AG:
q.beyond is the leading IT partner for SMEs. We solve the technological challenges our European customers face and make their business models fit for the future. This way, we enhance our customers’ business value. We do so by deploying our sovereign IT solutions, our proprietary and certified AI data centres, and our all-round expertise in cloud and security, as well as in business-critical applications based on Microsoft and SAP technologies. As an AI operating partner, we integrate, operate, and optimize artificial intelligence for our customers. Our strong team of more than 1,000 specialists combines technical excellence with sector expertise. Publicly listed, q.beyond is present across Germany and has locations in Latvia, Spain, Romania, India, and the USA.

Contact:
q.beyond AG
Arne Thull
Head of Investor-Relations/Mergers & Acquisitions
T +49 221 669-8724
invest@qbeyond.de
www.qbeyond.de

 



End of Inside Information

29-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: q.beyond AG
Richard-Byrd-Straße 4
50829 Cologne
Germany
Phone: +49-221-669-8724
Fax: +49-221-669-8009
E-mail: invest@qbeyond.de
Internet: www.qbeyond.de
ISIN: DE000A41YDG0
WKN: A41YDG
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 529900DGVITE7A2L5G12
EQS News ID: 2424624

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2424624  29-Oct-2026 CET/CEST

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