EQS-Adhoc: q.beyond resolves public share buyback offer for up to 2,491,589 shares at a price of € 3.78 per share

EQS-Ad-hoc: q.beyond AG / Key word(s): Capital measures / Share buybacks

q.beyond resolves public share buyback offer for up to 2,491,589 shares at a price of € 3.78 per share



25-Aug-2026 / 14:18 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





q.beyond resolves public share buyback offer for up to 2,491,589 shares at a price of € 3.78 per share

Cologne, 25 August 2026. Today, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, the Management Board of the Cologne-based IT service provider q.beyond resolved to make use, for the first time, of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 24 May 2023 to acquire treasury shares pursuant to Section 71(1) No. 8 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG). Accordingly, the Company will offer its shareholders a voluntary public share buyback offer addressed to all shareholders for the repurchase of up to 2,491,589 treasury shares (approximately 10% of the share capital).

The share buyback will be conducted at an offer price of € 3.78 per no-par value share. The total volume of the share buyback offer therefore amounts to up to € 9.42 million. The acceptance period will commence on 31 August 2026 at 00:00 hours (CEST) and is expected to end on 28 September 2026 at 24:00 hours (CEST).

Further details of the public share buyback offer can be found in the offer document, which will shortly be published on the Company’s website at www.qbeyond.de/en under the heading ‘Investor Relations – Share Buyback’ and in the Federal Gazette (www.bundesanzeiger.de).

The repurchased shares may be used for all purposes permitted under the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting on 24 May 2023. The shares may also be cancelled. No decision has yet been made regarding the use of the treasury shares following the conclusion of the public share buyback offer.

Notes:

This ad-hoc announcement contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations and forecasts on the part of the management with regard to future events. Due to risks or erroneous assumptions, actual results may deviate materially from these forward-looking statements.



About q.beyond AG:

q.beyond is the leading IT partner for SMEs. We solve the technological challenges our European customers face and make their business models fit for the future. This way, we sustainably enhance our customers’ business value. We do so by implementing sovereign IT solutions and drawing on our proprietary, certified AI data centres. Our strong team of more than 1,000 specialists combines sector expertise with technical excellence. Core focuses of our activities include public and private clouds, operating business-critical applications based on Microsoft and SAP technologies, artificial intelligence, and IT security. Publicly listed, q.beyond is present across Germany and has locations in Latvia, Spain, Romania, India, and the USA.



Contact:

q.beyond AG

Arne Thull

Head of Investor Relations/Mergers & Acquisitions

T +49 221 669-8724

invest@qbeyond.de

www.qbeyond.de