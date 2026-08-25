q.beyond Aktie
WKN DE: A41YDG / ISIN: DE000A41YDG0
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25.08.2026 14:18:13
EQS-Adhoc: q.beyond resolves public share buyback offer for up to 2,491,589 shares at a price of € 3.78 per share
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EQS-Ad-hoc: q.beyond AG / Key word(s): Capital measures / Share buybacks
q.beyond resolves public share buyback offer for up to 2,491,589 shares at a price of € 3.78 per share
Cologne, 25 August 2026. Today, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, the Management Board of the Cologne-based IT service provider q.beyond resolved to make use, for the first time, of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 24 May 2023 to acquire treasury shares pursuant to Section 71(1) No. 8 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG). Accordingly, the Company will offer its shareholders a voluntary public share buyback offer addressed to all shareholders for the repurchase of up to 2,491,589 treasury shares (approximately 10% of the share capital).
The share buyback will be conducted at an offer price of € 3.78 per no-par value share. The total volume of the share buyback offer therefore amounts to up to € 9.42 million. The acceptance period will commence on 31 August 2026 at 00:00 hours (CEST) and is expected to end on 28 September 2026 at 24:00 hours (CEST).
Further details of the public share buyback offer can be found in the offer document, which will shortly be published on the Company’s website at www.qbeyond.de/en under the heading ‘Investor Relations – Share Buyback’ and in the Federal Gazette (www.bundesanzeiger.de).
The repurchased shares may be used for all purposes permitted under the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting on 24 May 2023. The shares may also be cancelled. No decision has yet been made regarding the use of the treasury shares following the conclusion of the public share buyback offer.
End of Inside Information
25-Aug-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|q.beyond AG
|Richard-Byrd-Straße 4
|50829 Cologne
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49-221-669-8724
|Fax:
|+49-221-669-8009
|E-mail:
|invest@qbeyond.de
|Internet:
|www.qbeyond.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A41YDG0
|WKN:
|A41YDG
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900DGVITE7A2L5G12
|EQS News ID:
|2388398
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2388398 25-Aug-2026 CET/CEST
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