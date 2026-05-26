R. Stahl Aktie
WKN DE: A1PHBB / ISIN: DE000A1PHBB5
|
26.05.2026 16:03:04
EQS-Adhoc: R. Stahl AG: Dr. Claus Bischoff resigns from his office as member of the Management Board of R. STAHL Aktiengesellschaft with immediate effect and will leave the company as of 31 May 2026.
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EQS-Ad-hoc: R. Stahl AG / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Executive Board
Dr. Claus Bischoff resigns from his office as member of the Management Board of R. STAHL Aktiengesellschaft with immediate effect and will leave the company as of 31 May 2026.
Waldenburg, 26 May 2026 – The Supervisory Board of R. STAHL AG and Dr. Claus Bischoff, Chairman of the Management Board, today mutually agreed to terminate their cooperation.
Management Board member Tobias Popp will assume responsibility for the division previously managed by Dr. Bischoff until further notice. The Supervisory Board has already initiated steps for further succession planning.
About R. STAHL – www.r-stahl.com
Forward-looking statements
Contact:
R. STAHL AG
Judith Schäuble
Director Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
Am Bahnhof 30
74638 Waldenburg (Württ.)
Germany
End of Inside Information
26-May-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|R. Stahl AG
|Am Bahnhof 30
|74638 Waldenburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (7942) 943-0
|E-mail:
|investornews@stahl.de
|Internet:
|www.r-stahl.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1PHBB5
|WKN:
|A1PHBB
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2333692
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2333692 26-May-2026 CET/CEST
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