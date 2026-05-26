EQS-Adhoc: R. Stahl AG: Dr. Claus Bischoff resigns from his office as member of the Management Board of R. STAHL Aktiengesellschaft with immediate effect and will leave the company as of 31 May 2026.

EQS-Ad-hoc: R. Stahl AG / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Executive Board

R. Stahl AG: Dr. Claus Bischoff resigns from his office as member of the Management Board of R. STAHL Aktiengesellschaft with immediate effect and will leave the company as of 31 May 2026.



26-May-2026 / 16:03 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Dr. Claus Bischoff resigns from his office as member of the Management Board of R. STAHL Aktiengesellschaft with immediate effect and will leave the company as of 31 May 2026.

Waldenburg, 26 May 2026 – The Supervisory Board of R. STAHL AG and Dr. Claus Bischoff, Chairman of the Management Board, today mutually agreed to terminate their cooperation.



Dr. Claus Bischoff has resigned from his office as member of the Management Board with immediate effect at his own request and for personal reasons. At the same time, a termination agreement regarding the Management Board service agreement was concluded, which will end upon expiry of 31 May 2026.

Management Board member Tobias Popp will assume responsibility for the division previously managed by Dr. Bischoff until further notice. The Supervisory Board has already initiated steps for further succession planning.

About R. STAHL – www.r-stahl.com

R. STAHL is one of the world's leading suppliers of electrical and electronic products and systems for explosion protection. These products and systems prevent explosions in hazardous areas and contribute to the safety of people, machines and the environment. The portfolio covers the portfolio segments Electrical, Automation as well as Lighting and is completed by the cross-divisional function Customer Solutions. Typical customers are the chemical and pharmaceutical industry, the oil & gas industry – including LNG applications – as well as the food and beverage industry. Most of the R. STAHL products are also approved for use with hydrogen. In 2025, global sales amounting to around € 313 million were generated by 1,659 employees. The shares of R. STAHL AG are traded on the Regulated Market/Prime Standard of Deutsche Boerse (ISIN DE000A1PHBB5).

Forward-looking statements

This release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions and estimates of R. STAHL’s management. Although we assume that the expectations of these forward-looking statements are realistic, we cannot guarantee that these expectations will prove to be correct. The assumptions may involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such discrepancies include: changes in the macroeconomic and business environment, exchange rate and interest rate fluctuations, the roll-out of competing products, a lack of acceptance of new products or services, and changes in business strategy. R. STAHL does not plan to update these forward-looking statements nor does it accept any obligation to do so.

R. STAHL AGJudith SchäubleDirector Corporate Communications & Investor RelationsAm Bahnhof 3074638 Waldenburg (Württ.)Germany