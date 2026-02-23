R. Stahl Aktie
EQS-Adhoc: R. STAHL exceeds forecast for EBITDA pre exceptionals in 2025 as a result of temporary effects :
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: R. Stahl AG / Key word(s): Results / Full year
R. STAHL exceeds forecast for EBITDA pre exceptionals in 2025 as a result of temporary effects
Waldenburg, 23.02.2026 – Based on preliminary, unaudited figures, R. STAHL generated Group sales of € 313 million and EBITDA pre exceptionals of € 34.4 million in financial year 2025. Sales are thus slightly below the forecast of € 320 million to € 330 million, which was adjusted in July 2025. EBITDA pre exceptionals exceeded the forecast corridor of € 25 million to € 30 million, which was also adjusted in July, and is slightly below the range of the initial forecast published in April 2025 (€ 35 million to € 40 million). EBITDA pre exceptionals surpassed expectations due to temporary positive one-time items and a short-term increase in sales toward the end of the year, particularly in December 2025. The extremely positive development of EBIDTA pre exceptionals in the fourth quarter of 2025 cannot be projected into the coming quarters and does not reflect the current business development of R. STAHL.
