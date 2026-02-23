EQS-Adhoc: R. STAHL exceeds forecast for EBITDA pre exceptionals in 2025 as a result of temporary effects :

EQS-Ad-hoc: R. Stahl AG / Key word(s): Results / Full year

23-Feb-2026 / 12:15 CET/CEST

R. STAHL exceeds forecast for EBITDA pre exceptionals in 2025 as a result of temporary effects

Waldenburg, 23.02.2026 – Based on preliminary, unaudited figures, R. STAHL generated Group sales of € 313 million and EBITDA pre exceptionals of € 34.4 million in financial year 2025. Sales are thus slightly below the forecast of € 320 million to € 330 million, which was adjusted in July 2025. EBITDA pre exceptionals exceeded the forecast corridor of € 25 million to € 30 million, which was also adjusted in July, and is slightly below the range of the initial forecast published in April 2025 (€ 35 million to € 40 million). EBITDA pre exceptionals surpassed expectations due to temporary positive one-time items and a short-term increase in sales toward the end of the year, particularly in December 2025. The extremely positive development of EBIDTA pre exceptionals in the fourth quarter of 2025 cannot be projected into the coming quarters and does not reflect the current business development of R. STAHL.



Driven by the better-than-expected result, the equity ratio rose slightly in financial year 2025. In July 2025, the company had assumed a slight decline.



Detailed preliminary figures will be published on 24 February 2026.



Explanations of the key financial figures used can be found on page 24 of the 2024 Annual Report of the R. STAHL Group on the Internet at:

https://r-stahl.com/fileadmin/user_upload/mitarbeiter/02_EN/02_Corporate/03_Investor_Relations/02_IR_News_and_Publications/01_Financial_Reports/00_Overview/RSTAHL_AR_2024_EN.pdf



About R. STAHL – www.r-stahl.com

R. STAHL is one of the world's leading suppliers of electrical and electronic products and systems for explosion protection. These products and systems prevent explosions in hazardous areas and contribute to the safety of people, machines and the environment. The portfolio covers the portfolio segments Electrical, Automation as well as Lighting and is completed by the cross-divisional function Customer Solutions. Typical customers are the chemical and pharmaceutical industry, the oil & gas industry – including LNG applications – as well as the food and beverage industry. Most of the R. STAHL products are also approved for use with hydrogen. In 2025 and according to preliminary figures, global sales amounting to around € 313 million. The shares of R. STAHL AG are traded on the Regulated Market/Prime Standard of Deutsche Boerse (ISIN DE000A1PHBB5).

Forward-looking statements

This release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions and estimates of R. STAHL’s management. Although we assume that the expectations of these forward-looking statements are realistic, we cannot guarantee that these expectations will prove to be correct. The assumptions may involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such discrepancies include: changes in the macroeconomic and business environment, exchange rate and interest rate fluctuations, the roll-out of competing products, a lack of acceptance of new products or services, and changes in business strategy. R. STAHL does not plan to update these forward-looking statements nor does it accept any obligation to do so.

