13.12.2022
EQS-Adhoc: R. STAHL raises its full-year guidance for 2022 after a strong third quarter and continued good order situation
EQS-Ad-hoc: R. Stahl AG
R. STAHL raises its full-year guidance for 2022 after a strong third quarter and continued good order situation: Group sales are now expected to be within a corridor of 273 million and 278 million (previously: 270 and 275 million), EBITDA pre exceptionals between 21 million and 24 million (previously: 18 to 21 million)
Waldenburg, 13 December 2022 - Demand for R. STAHLs explosion protection products continued to grow in the fourth quarter after gaining significant momentum in the third quarter. In terms of sales, improvements in transport capacities and numerous supply chains are having a particularly positive impact. Only the procurement situation for electronic components remains challenging.
After the third quarter of 2022, R. STAHL had generated Group sales of 202.5 million and EBITDA pre exceptionals of 16.6 million and confirmed its full-year guidance which had been detailed again at the half-year. Accordingly, the Executive Board expected Group sales for 2022 to be somewhere between 270 million and 275 million, with EBITDA pre exceptionals of between 18 million and 21 million. As a result of the continued strong demand from all sales markets relevant to R. STAHL and a slight improvement in supply chains, the Executive Board now expects full-year sales for 2022 to be between 273 million and 278 million, with EBITDA pre exceptionals of between 21 million and 24 million. Free cash flow is expected to be in the mid single-digit negative million euro range.
Publication of the preliminary figures for 2022 is scheduled for 16 February 2023.
About R. STAHL - www.r-stahl.com
Typical customers are the chemical and pharmaceutical industry, the oil & gas industry - including LNG applications - as well as the food and beverage industry. Most of the R. STAHL products are also approved for use with hydrogen. In 2021 global sales amounting to around 248 million were generated by 1,672 employees. The shares of R. STAHL AG are traded on the Regulated Market/Prime Standard of Deutsche Boerse (ISIN DE000A1PHBB5).
