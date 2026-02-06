R. Stahl Aktie

WKN DE: A1PHBB / ISIN: DE000A1PHBB5

06.02.2026 13:47:23

EQS-Adhoc: R. STAHL Supervisory Board elects Prof. Dr. Peter Hofmann as new Chairman

EQS-Ad-hoc: R. Stahl AG / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Supervisory Board
R. STAHL Supervisory Board elects Prof. Dr. Peter Hofmann as new Chairman

06-Feb-2026 / 13:47 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

R. STAHL Supervisory Board elects Prof. Dr. Peter Hofmann as new Chairman
 

Waldenburg, February 6, 2026 – At its meeting today, the Supervisory Board of R. STAHL AG elected a new Chairman and Deputy Chairman. The vote became necessary after the Supervisory Board had previously removed the previous Chairman, Mr. Peter Leischner, from his position as Chairman of the Supervisory Board during the same meeting due to differences of opinion regarding the future work of the Supervisory Board.

With immediate effect, the Supervisory Board elected Prof. Dr. Peter Hofmann as the new Chairman and Mr. Dennis Stahl as his Deputy. In accordance with the company’s Articles of Association, the election covers the remainder of the term of office, i.e. until the end of the 2028 Annual General Meeting.

Prof. Dr. Hofmann has been a full member of the Supervisory Board since 2021, while Mr. Stahl was elected to the Supervisory Board in 2023.

The previous Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Mr. Peter Leischner, will continue to be a member of the Supervisory Board until the end of his term of office.


Contact:

R. STAHL AG
Judith Schäuble
Director Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
Am Bahnhof 30
74638 Waldenburg (Württ.)
Germany


End of Inside Information

06-Feb-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: R. Stahl AG
Am Bahnhof 30
74638 Waldenburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (7942) 943-0
E-mail: investornews@stahl.de
Internet: www.r-stahl.com
ISIN: DE000A1PHBB5
WKN: A1PHBB
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2272748

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2272748  06-Feb-2026 CET/CEST

