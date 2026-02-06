EQS-Adhoc: R. STAHL Supervisory Board elects Prof. Dr. Peter Hofmann as new Chairman

EQS-Ad-hoc: R. Stahl AG / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Supervisory Board

R. STAHL Supervisory Board elects Prof. Dr. Peter Hofmann as new Chairman



06-Feb-2026 / 13:47 CET/CEST

Waldenburg, February 6, 2026 – At its meeting today, the Supervisory Board of R. STAHL AG elected a new Chairman and Deputy Chairman. The vote became necessary after the Supervisory Board had previously removed the previous Chairman, Mr. Peter Leischner, from his position as Chairman of the Supervisory Board during the same meeting due to differences of opinion regarding the future work of the Supervisory Board.

With immediate effect, the Supervisory Board elected Prof. Dr. Peter Hofmann as the new Chairman and Mr. Dennis Stahl as his Deputy. In accordance with the company’s Articles of Association, the election covers the remainder of the term of office, i.e. until the end of the 2028 Annual General Meeting.

Prof. Dr. Hofmann has been a full member of the Supervisory Board since 2021, while Mr. Stahl was elected to the Supervisory Board in 2023.

The previous Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Mr. Peter Leischner, will continue to be a member of the Supervisory Board until the end of his term of office.



Contact:

R. STAHL AGJudith SchäubleDirector Corporate Communications & Investor RelationsAm Bahnhof 3074638 Waldenburg (Württ.)Germany