EQS-Adhoc: Raiffeisen Bank International AG: 2022 Outlook updated strong core revenues across the Group

EQS-Ad-hoc: Raiffeisen Bank International AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures
Raiffeisen Bank International AG: 2022 Outlook updated strong core revenues across the Group
02-Nov-2022 / 19:11 CET/CEST
RBI 1-9/2022:
2022 Outlook updated strong core revenues across the Group
- Excluding Russia and Belarus, net interest income up 38% year-over-year in the first three quarters of 2022 (EUR 2,399 million)
- Net fee and commission income, also excluding Russia and Belarus, up 18% year-over-year (EUR 1,287 million)
- EUR 822 million consolidated profit (11% ROE) excluding Russia and Belarus as well as gain on sale of the Bulgarian units
- Loan growth in Q3/2022 of 1.3%, driven by CE and SEE, flat volumes in Group Corporates & Markets and a reduction in EE
- Risk costs of EUR 160 million booked in Q3/2022, bringing the total year-to-date to EUR 721 million (provisioning ratio of 0.71% year-to-date)
- CET1 ratio at 14.6% (transitional, incl. result), driven by strong consolidated profit and stable RWA in Q3;
earnings from EE subsidiaries cannot be distributed
- Full year 2022 outlook has been updated
|Income Statement in EUR million
|1-9/2022
|1-9/2021
|Q3/2022
|Q2/2022
|Net interest income
|3,591
|2,352
|1,392
|1,214
|Net fee and commission income
|2,682
|1,424
|1,117
|882
|Net trading income and fair value result
|471
|29
|155
|132
|General administrative expenses
|(2,574)
|(2,122)
|(925)
|(857)
|Operating result
|4,275
|1,830
|1,775
|1,412
|Other result
|(225)
|(120)
|(118)
|(6)
|Governmental measures and compulsory contributions
|(285)
|(181)
|(44)
|(82)
|Impairment losses on financial assets
|(721)
|(145)
|(160)
|(242)
|Profit/loss before tax
|3,044
|1,384
|1,453
|1,082
|Profit/loss after tax from continuing operations
|2,455
|
1,093
|1,156
|859
|Profit/loss from discontinuing operations
|453
|
62
|0
|435
|Consolidated profit
|2,801
|1,055
|1,089
|1,270
|Balance Sheet in EUR million
|30/09/2022
|31/12/2021
|
|Loans to customers
|109,066
|100,832
|
|Deposits from customers
|129,786
|115,153
|
|Total assets
|219,834
|192,101
|
|Total risk-weighted assets (RWA)
|108,496
|89,928
|
|Key ratios
|30/09/2022
|31/12/2021
|
|NPE ratio
|1.5%
|1.6%
|
|NPE coverage ratio
|61.5%
|62.5%
|
|CET1 ratio (incl. result)*
|14.6%
|13.1%
|
|Total capital ratio (incl. result)*
|18.4%
|17.6%
|
*transitional
|Key ratios
|1-9/2022
|1-9/2021
|Q3/2022
|Q2/2022
|Net interest margin (average interest-bearing assets)
|2.49%
|1.94%
|2.71%
|2.56%
|Cost/income ratio
|37.6%
|53.7%
|34.3%
|37.8%
|Provisioning ratio (average loans to customers)
|0.71%
|0.21%
|0.43%
|0.76%
|Consolidated return on equity
|27.6%
|11.1%
|31.2%
|37.6%
|Earnings per share in EUR
|8.31
|3.00
|3.24
|3.79
Outlook/Guidance
The following guidance assumes no changes to the existing footprint. All options relating to Russia and Belarus remain on the table.
- In 2022, net interest income is expected around EUR 4.8 billion and net fee and commission income of around EUR 3.7 billion.
- Excluding Russia and Belarus, net interest income and net fee and commission income are expected around EUR 3.2 billion and EUR 1.7 billion respectively.
- We expect stable loan volumes for Q4/2022, with selected growth still coming from CE and SEE.
- We expect general administrative expenses around EUR 3.5 billion, leading to an expected cost/income ratio of around 40%.
- The provisioning ratio for 2022 is expected to be up to 100 basis points.
- Consolidated return on equity is expected to be around 25% in 2022.
- At year-end 2022, we expect a CET1 ratio above 14%. The Group CET1 target ratio will increase to 13.5% from January 2023, and to 14% by the end of 2023.
Medium term return on equity and payout ratio targets are suspended due to current uncertainties in Eastern Europe.
