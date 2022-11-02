EQS-Adhoc: Raiffeisen Bank International AG: 2022 Outlook updated strong core revenues across the Group

EQS-Ad-hoc: Raiffeisen Bank International AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures

Raiffeisen Bank International AG: 2022 Outlook updated strong core revenues across the Group



02-Nov-2022 / 19:11 CET/CEST

RBI 1-9/2022:

2022 Outlook updated strong core revenues across the Group Excluding Russia and Belarus, net interest income up 38% year-over-year in the first three quarters of 2022 (EUR 2,399 million)

Net fee and commission income, also excluding Russia and Belarus, up 18% year-over-year (EUR 1,287 million)

EUR 822 million consolidated profit (11% ROE) excluding Russia and Belarus as well as gain on sale of the Bulgarian units

Loan growth in Q3/2022 of 1.3%, driven by CE and SEE, flat volumes in Group Corporates & Markets and a reduction in EE

Risk costs of EUR 160 million booked in Q3/2022, bringing the total year-to-date to EUR 721 million (provisioning ratio of 0.71% year-to-date)

CET1 ratio at 14.6% (transitional, incl. result), driven by strong consolidated profit and stable RWA in Q3;

earnings from EE subsidiaries cannot be distributed

earnings from EE subsidiaries cannot be distributed Full year 2022 outlook has been updated Income Statement in EUR million 1-9/2022 1-9/2021 Q3/2022 Q2/2022 Net interest income 3,591 2,352 1,392 1,214 Net fee and commission income 2,682 1,424 1,117 882 Net trading income and fair value result 471 29 155 132 General administrative expenses (2,574) (2,122) (925) (857) Operating result 4,275 1,830 1,775 1,412 Other result (225) (120) (118) (6) Governmental measures and compulsory contributions (285) (181) (44) (82) Impairment losses on financial assets (721) (145) (160) (242) Profit/loss before tax 3,044 1,384 1,453 1,082 Profit/loss after tax from continuing operations 2,455

1,093 1,156 859 Profit/loss from discontinuing operations 453

62 0 435 Consolidated profit 2,801 1,055 1,089 1,270 Balance Sheet in EUR million 30/09/2022 31/12/2021 Loans to customers 109,066 100,832 Deposits from customers 129,786 115,153 Total assets 219,834 192,101 Total risk-weighted assets (RWA) 108,496 89,928 Key ratios 30/09/2022 31/12/2021 NPE ratio 1.5% 1.6% NPE coverage ratio 61.5% 62.5% CET1 ratio (incl. result)* 14.6% 13.1% Total capital ratio (incl. result)* 18.4% 17.6% *transitional Key ratios 1-9/2022 1-9/2021 Q3/2022 Q2/2022 Net interest margin (average interest-bearing assets) 2.49% 1.94% 2.71% 2.56% Cost/income ratio 37.6% 53.7% 34.3% 37.8% Provisioning ratio (average loans to customers) 0.71% 0.21% 0.43% 0.76% Consolidated return on equity 27.6% 11.1% 31.2% 37.6% Earnings per share in EUR 8.31 3.00 3.24 3.79 Outlook/Guidance The following guidance assumes no changes to the existing footprint. All options relating to Russia and Belarus remain on the table. In 2022, net interest income is expected around EUR 4.8 billion and net fee and commission income of around EUR 3.7 billion.

Excluding Russia and Belarus, net interest income and net fee and commission income are expected around EUR 3.2 billion and EUR 1.7 billion respectively.

We expect stable loan volumes for Q4/2022, with selected growth still coming from CE and SEE.

We expect general administrative expenses around EUR 3.5 billion, leading to an expected cost/income ratio of around 40%.

The provisioning ratio for 2022 is expected to be up to 100 basis points.

Consolidated return on equity is expected to be around 25% in 2022.

At year-end 2022, we expect a CET1 ratio above 14%. The Group CET1 target ratio will increase to 13.5% from January 2023, and to 14% by the end of 2023. Medium term return on equity and payout ratio targets are suspended due to current uncertainties in Eastern Europe.




