02.11.2022 19:11:11

EQS-Adhoc: Raiffeisen Bank International AG: 2022 Outlook updated strong core revenues across the Group

EQS-Ad-hoc: Raiffeisen Bank International AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures
Raiffeisen Bank International AG: 2022 Outlook updated strong core revenues across the Group

02-Nov-2022 / 19:11 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

RBI 1-9/2022:
2022 Outlook updated strong core revenues across the Group

 

  • Excluding Russia and Belarus, net interest income up 38% year-over-year in the first three quarters of 2022 (EUR 2,399 million)
  • Net fee and commission income, also excluding Russia and Belarus, up 18% year-over-year (EUR 1,287 million)
  • EUR 822 million consolidated profit (11% ROE) excluding Russia and Belarus as well as gain on sale of the Bulgarian units
  • Loan growth in Q3/2022 of 1.3%, driven by CE and SEE, flat volumes in Group Corporates & Markets and a reduction in EE
  • Risk costs of EUR 160 million booked in Q3/2022, bringing the total year-to-date to EUR 721 million (provisioning ratio of 0.71% year-to-date)
  • CET1 ratio at 14.6% (transitional, incl. result), driven by strong consolidated profit and stable RWA in Q3;
    earnings from EE subsidiaries cannot be distributed
  • Full year 2022 outlook has been updated

 

Income Statement in EUR million 1-9/2022 1-9/2021 Q3/2022 Q2/2022
Net interest income 3,591 2,352 1,392 1,214
Net fee and commission income 2,682 1,424 1,117 882
Net trading income and fair value result 471 29 155 132
General administrative expenses (2,574) (2,122) (925) (857)
Operating result 4,275 1,830 1,775 1,412
Other result (225) (120) (118) (6)
Governmental measures and compulsory contributions (285) (181) (44) (82)
Impairment losses on financial assets (721) (145) (160) (242)
Profit/loss before tax 3,044 1,384 1,453 1,082
Profit/loss after tax from continuing operations 2,455  
1,093		 1,156 859
Profit/loss from discontinuing operations 453  
62		 0 435
Consolidated profit 2,801 1,055 1,089 1,270

 

Balance Sheet in EUR million 30/09/2022 31/12/2021  
Loans to customers 109,066 100,832  
Deposits from customers 129,786 115,153  
Total assets 219,834 192,101  
Total risk-weighted assets (RWA) 108,496 89,928  

 

 

Key ratios 30/09/2022 31/12/2021  
NPE ratio 1.5% 1.6%  
NPE coverage ratio 61.5% 62.5%  
CET1 ratio (incl. result)* 14.6% 13.1%  
Total capital ratio (incl. result)* 18.4% 17.6%  

*transitional

 

Key ratios 1-9/2022 1-9/2021 Q3/2022 Q2/2022
Net interest margin (average interest-bearing assets) 2.49% 1.94% 2.71% 2.56%
Cost/income ratio 37.6% 53.7% 34.3% 37.8%
Provisioning ratio (average loans to customers) 0.71% 0.21% 0.43% 0.76%
Consolidated return on equity 27.6% 11.1% 31.2% 37.6%
Earnings per share in EUR 8.31 3.00 3.24 3.79

 

 

Outlook/Guidance

 

The following guidance assumes no changes to the existing footprint. All options relating to Russia and Belarus remain on the table.

 

  • In 2022, net interest income is expected around EUR 4.8 billion and net fee and commission income of around EUR 3.7 billion.
  • Excluding Russia and Belarus, net interest income and net fee and commission income are expected around EUR 3.2 billion and EUR 1.7 billion respectively.
  • We expect stable loan volumes for Q4/2022, with selected growth still coming from CE and SEE.
  • We expect general administrative expenses around EUR 3.5 billion, leading to an expected cost/income ratio of around 40%.
  • The provisioning ratio for 2022 is expected to be up to 100 basis points.
  • Consolidated return on equity is expected to be around 25% in 2022.
  • At year-end 2022, we expect a CET1 ratio above 14%. The Group CET1 target ratio will increase to 13.5% from January 2023, and to 14% by the end of 2023. 

 

Medium term return on equity and payout ratio targets are suspended due to current uncertainties in Eastern Europe.

 

 

For more information, please contact:

 

John P. Carlson, CFA

Group Investor Relations

Raiffeisen Bank International AG

Am Stadtpark 9

1030 Vienna, Austria

ir@rbinternational.com

phone +43-1-71 707-2089

www.rbinternational.com

02-Nov-2022 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: Raiffeisen Bank International AG
Am Stadtpark 9
A-1030 Vienna
Austria
Phone: +43-1-71707-2089
Fax: +43-1-71707-2138
E-mail: ir@rbinternational.com
Internet: www.rbinternational.com
ISIN: AT0000606306
WKN: A0D9SU
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1477943

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1477943  02-Nov-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1477943&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Raiffeisenmehr Nachrichten