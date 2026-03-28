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WKN: 60630 / ISIN: AT0000606306

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28.03.2026 01:42:15

EQS-Adhoc: Raiffeisen Bank International AG: Agreement on the acquisition of Garanti BBVA Group Romania

EQS-Ad-hoc: Raiffeisen Bank International AG / Key word(s): Agreement
Raiffeisen Bank International AG: Agreement on the acquisition of Garanti BBVA Group Romania

28-March-2026 / 01:42 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Agreement on the acquisition of Garanti BBVA Group Romania

Vienna, 28 March 2026. Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI) announces that its Romanian subsidiary Raiffeisen Bank S.A. has reached an agreement to acquire 100 per cent of the shares in Garanti BBVA Group Romania (Garanti Bank S.A. and the leasing unit Motoractive IFN S.A.) from subsidiaries of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA). The transaction is subject to closing and regulatory approvals.

Based on a purchase price of EUR 591 million (subject to adjustments at closing) and a CET1 ratio of 15.5 per cent for the RBI Group excluding Russia as of year-end 2025, the transaction is expected to have a c. minus 60 basis point impact on the CET1 ratio at closing.

The closing of the transaction is expected in the fourth quarter of 2026. RBI plans to merge the acquired units with its respective Romanian operations in order to realize the identified operational and cost synergies.

The acquisition will strengthen RBI’s position in the Romanian banking market. Garanti Bank S.A. had total assets of around EUR 4 billion at year-end 2025 and a market share of approximately 2 per cent. With this acquisition, Raiffeisen Bank S.A. is expected to become the third-largest bank in Romania by total assets (based on H1/2025 market shares).
For further information please contact:

John P. Carlson, CFA
Head of Group Investor & Media Relations
Raiffeisen Bank International AG
Am Stadtpark 9
1030 Vienna, Austria
ir@rbinternational.com
phone +43 1 71 707 2089
www.rbinternational.com


End of Inside Information

28-March-2026 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group

View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Raiffeisen Bank International AG
Am Stadtpark 9
A-1030 Vienna
Austria
Phone: +43-1-71707-2089
E-mail: ir@rbinternational.com
Internet: https://www.rbinternational.com/en/raiffeisen.html
ISIN: AT0000606306
WKN: A0D9SU
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 2297056

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2297056  28-March-2026 CET/CEST

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