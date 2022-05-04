EQS-Adhoc: Raiffeisen Bank International AG: Consolidated profit at EUR 442 million with prudent approach to risk costs

EQS-Ad-hoc: Raiffeisen Bank International AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results

Raiffeisen Bank International AG: Consolidated profit at EUR 442 million with prudent approach to risk costs



04-May-2022 / 07:31 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



RBI: First Quarter Report 2022

Consolidated profit at EUR 442 million with prudent approach to risk costs

Net interest income up 1% quarter-on-quarter, benefiting from higher rates across the region

Net fee and commission income up 22% quarter-on-quarter, driven primarily by increased customer activity in FX business in Russia

Net trading income at EUR 184 million, mainly from hedging instruments and own credit spreads relating to certificates business

Year-to-date provisioning ratio increased significantly to 0.97%, largely driven by macro downgrades and special risk factors due to war in Ukraine

Loans grew 1% in the first quarter, new lending in Russia has largely been stopped

Consolidated profit improved 39% quarter-on-quarter to EUR 442 million

CET1 ratio at 12.3% (transitional, including year-to-date result), reflecting RWA increases from rating downgrades in Russia, Ukraine, and Belarus

Outlook has been updated to reflect lower loan growth and higher risk cost assumptions Income Statement in EUR million Q1/2022 Q1/2021 Q4/2021 Net interest income 986 736 976 Net fee and commission income 683 420 561 Net trading income and fair value result 184 4 24 General administrative expenses (792) (672) (856) Operating result 1,089 543 763 Other result (102) (38) (175) Governmental measures and compulsory contributions (159) (123) (32) Impairment losses on financial assets (319) (76) (150) Profit/loss before tax 508 306 406 Profit/loss after tax from continuing operations 440 229 329 Profit/loss from discontinuing operations 18 14 24 Consolidated profit 442 216 317 Balance Sheet in EUR million 31/03/2022 31/12/2021 Loans to customers 101,966 100,832 Deposits from customers 113,652 115,153 Total assets 192,624 192,101 Total risk-weighted assets (RWA) 104,017 89,928 Key ratios 31/03/2022 31/12/2021 NPE ratio 1.6% 1.6% NPE coverage ratio 61.8% 62.5% CET1 ratio (incl. result) 12.3%* 13.1% Total capital ratio (incl. result) 15.9%* 17.6% *transitional



*transtiona Key ratios Q1/2022 Q1/2021 Q4/2021 Net interest margin (average interest-bearing assets) 2.21% 1.92% 2.22% Cost/income ratio 42.1% 55.3% 52.9% Provisioning ratio (average loans to customers) 0.97% 0.36% 0.55% Consolidated return on equity 13.2% 6.5% 10.1% Earnings per share in EUR 1.27 0.59 0.90

Due to the planned sale of the Bulgarian subsidiary bank and its participation there has been a change in the statements according to IFRS 5. This business operation is classified as a disposal group held for sale and reported separately in the statement of financial position. The prior year figures have not been adapted. The income statement of the Bulgarian subsidiary bank and its participation is reported under profit/loss from discontinued operations. The prior year 2021 figures have been adapted accordingly in the income statement, as were the key ratios.



Outlook

In 2022, net interest income is expected to increase by high single digit per cent and net fee and commission income by mid-single digit per cent.

We expect stable loan volumes in 2022, with mid-single digit growth in core CE and SEE markets.

We expect high single digit per cent OPEX growth plus an additional approximately EUR 100 million integration cost for acquisitions in Czech Republic (Equa bank) and Serbia (Crédit Agricole Srbija).

Cost/income ratio is expected around 55 %.

The provisioning ratio for 2022 is expected to be up to 100 basis points.

Consolidated return on equity is expected in the 8 to 10 per cent range.

In 2022, we expect the CET1 ratio to recover close to our 13 per cent target.



Medium term return on equity and payout ratio targets are suspended due to current uncertainties in Eastern Europe.

For further information please contact:



John P. Carlson, CFA

Group Investor Relations

Raiffeisen Bank International AG

Am Stadtpark 9

1030 Vienna, Austria

ir@rbinternational.com

phone +43-1-71 707-2089

www.rbinternational.com



Due to the planned sale of the Bulgarian subsidiary bank and its participation there has been a change in the statements according to IFRS 5. This business operation is classified as a disposal group held for sale and reported separately in the statement of financial position. The prior year figures have not been adapted. The income statement of the Bulgarian subsidiary bank and its participation is reported under profit/loss from discontinued operations. The prior year 2021 figures have been adapted accordingly in the income statement, as were the key ratios.In 2022, net interest income is expected to increase by high single digit per cent and net fee and commission income by mid-single digit per cent.We expect stable loan volumes in 2022, with mid-single digit growth in core CE and SEE markets.We expect high single digit per cent OPEX growth plus an additional approximately EUR 100 million integration cost for acquisitions in Czech Republic (Equa bank) and Serbia (Crédit Agricole Srbija).Cost/income ratio is expected around 55 %.The provisioning ratio for 2022 is expected to be up to 100 basis points.Consolidated return on equity is expected in the 8 to 10 per cent range.In 2022, we expect the CET1 ratio to recover close to our 13 per cent target.Medium term return on equity and payout ratio targets are suspended due to current uncertainties in Eastern Europe.For further information please contact:John P. Carlson, CFAGroup Investor RelationsRaiffeisen Bank International AGAm Stadtpark 91030 Vienna, Austriair@rbinternational.comphone +43-1-71 707-2089www.rbinternational.com 04-May-2022 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com



