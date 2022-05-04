|
04.05.2022 07:31:00
EQS-Adhoc: Raiffeisen Bank International AG: Consolidated profit at EUR 442 million with prudent approach to risk costs
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Raiffeisen Bank International AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results
RBI: First Quarter Report 2022
Consolidated profit at EUR 442 million with prudent approach to risk costs
*transtiona
Due to the planned sale of the Bulgarian subsidiary bank and its participation there has been a change in the statements according to IFRS 5. This business operation is classified as a disposal group held for sale and reported separately in the statement of financial position. The prior year figures have not been adapted. The income statement of the Bulgarian subsidiary bank and its participation is reported under profit/loss from discontinued operations. The prior year 2021 figures have been adapted accordingly in the income statement, as were the key ratios.
Outlook
In 2022, net interest income is expected to increase by high single digit per cent and net fee and commission income by mid-single digit per cent.
We expect stable loan volumes in 2022, with mid-single digit growth in core CE and SEE markets.
We expect high single digit per cent OPEX growth plus an additional approximately EUR 100 million integration cost for acquisitions in Czech Republic (Equa bank) and Serbia (Crédit Agricole Srbija).
Cost/income ratio is expected around 55 %.
The provisioning ratio for 2022 is expected to be up to 100 basis points.
Consolidated return on equity is expected in the 8 to 10 per cent range.
In 2022, we expect the CET1 ratio to recover close to our 13 per cent target.
Medium term return on equity and payout ratio targets are suspended due to current uncertainties in Eastern Europe.
For further information please contact:
John P. Carlson, CFA
Group Investor Relations
Raiffeisen Bank International AG
Am Stadtpark 9
1030 Vienna, Austria
ir@rbinternational.com
phone +43-1-71 707-2089
www.rbinternational.com
04-May-2022 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Raiffeisen Bank International AG
|Am Stadtpark 9
|A-1030 Vienna
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43-1-71707-2089
|Fax:
|+43-1-71707-2138
|E-mail:
|ir@rbinternational.com
|Internet:
|www.rbinternational.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000606306
|WKN:
|A0D9SU
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|EQS News ID:
|1342783
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1342783 04-May-2022 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Raiffeisenmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Raiffeisenmehr Analysen
|27.04.22
|Raiffeisen neutral
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.04.22
|Raiffeisen buy
|Erste Group Bank
|28.01.22
|Raiffeisen buy
|Erste Group Bank
|21.01.22
|Raiffeisen neutral
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.11.21
|Raiffeisen neutral
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.04.22
|Raiffeisen neutral
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.04.22
|Raiffeisen buy
|Erste Group Bank
|28.01.22
|Raiffeisen buy
|Erste Group Bank
|21.01.22
|Raiffeisen neutral
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.11.21
|Raiffeisen neutral
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.04.22
|Raiffeisen buy
|Erste Group Bank
|28.01.22
|Raiffeisen buy
|Erste Group Bank
|31.03.21
|Raiffeisen buy
|Erste Group Bank
|08.02.21
|Raiffeisen Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|01.02.21
|Raiffeisen Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|13.07.17
|Raiffeisen Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|14.06.17
|Raiffeisen verkaufen
|Barclays Capital
|19.01.17
|Raiffeisen Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|27.04.22
|Raiffeisen neutral
|Deutsche Bank AG
|21.01.22
|Raiffeisen neutral
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.11.21
|Raiffeisen neutral
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.10.21
|Raiffeisen neutral
|Deutsche Bank AG
|19.05.21
|Raiffeisen neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Raiffeisen
|11,10
|-0,89%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Fed-Zinsentscheid: ATX und DAX schließen tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich unentschlossen
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben im Donnerstagshandel nach. Die Wall Street erleidet am Donnerstag einen Rückschlag nach der vorangegangenen Erholungsrally. In China und Hongkong zeigten sich die Börsen uneinheitlich.