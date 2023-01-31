EQS-Adhoc: Raiffeisen Bank International AG: Preliminary Results 2022 - Consolidated profit of EUR 3.6 billion in 2022, driven by significant increase in core revenues Guidance 2023

EQS-Ad-hoc: Raiffeisen Bank International AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

Raiffeisen Bank International AG: Preliminary Results 2022 - Consolidated profit of EUR 3.6 billion in 2022, driven by significant increase in core revenues Guidance 2023



Excluding Russia and Belarus, net interest income of EUR 3,399 million, up 37% year-over-year due to higher interest rates and volumes

Net fee and commission income excluding Russia and Belarus of EUR 1,739 million, up 16% year-over-year

Net trading income and fair value result, excluding Russia and Belarus, up EUR 179 million year-over-year, due to increased FX market making activities and credit spreads of own issues

Customer loan growth of 6% (excl. Russia and Belarus) with double digit growth in key CE and SEE markets

EUR 982 million consolidated profit (up 35% year-over-year), excluding Russia and Belarus as well as gain on sale of the Bulgarian units (EUR 453 million)

Risk costs of EUR 949 million, of which EUR 490 million booked in Russia and Belarus, and build-up of risk overlays (provisioning ratio of 0.73%); NPE ratio unchanged from previous year at 1.6%

CET1 ratio at 16.0% (transitional, incl. result), driven by strong consolidated profit and RWA optimization; 14.0% excluding Russia

From the current perspective earnings from Russia and Belarus cannot be distributed

The board will recommend a dividend of up to EUR 0.80 per share from the net profit for financial year 2022 although the timing of the decision is uncertain and unlikely to be made at the upcoming AGM (30 March 2023). The date of the decision and a resolution in an EGM will be chosen subject to capital ratios and ongoing strategic considerations. Income Statement in EUR million 1-12/2022 1-12/2021 Q4/2022 Q3/2022 Net interest income 5,053 3,327 1,462 1,392 Net fee and commission income 3,878 1,985 1,196 1,117 Net trading income and fair value result 663 53 192 155 General administrative expenses (3,552) (2,978) (978) (925) Operating result 6,158 2,592 1,882 1,775 Other result (667) (295) (442) (118) Governmental measures and compulsory contributions (337) (213) (52) (44) Impairment losses on financial assets (949) (295) (228) (160) Profit/loss before tax 4,203 1,790 1,160 1,453 Profit/loss after tax from continuing operations 3,344 1,422 890 1,156 Profit/loss from discontinuing operations 453

86

0

Guidance 2023 RBI RBI excl. RU/BY Net interest income EUR 4.5-4.7 bn EUR 3.2-3.4 bn Net fee and commission income EUR 2.4-2.5 bn around EUR 1.6 bn Loans to customers (growth) 2%-4% 3%-5% General administrative expenses EUR 3.6-3.7 bn EUR 2.9-3.0 bn Cost/income ratio 48%-50% 55%-57% Impairment losses on financial assets (before use of overlays) up to 90 bps up to 75 bps Consolidated return on equity around 10% around 7% CET1 ratio at year-end 2023 above 15% above 13.5%* * P/B Zero Russia deconsolidation scenario Any decision on dividends will be based on the capital position of the Group excluding Russia. Medium term return on equity and payout ratio targets are suspended due to current uncertainties in Eastern Europe.




