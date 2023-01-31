31.01.2023 19:58:18

EQS-Adhoc: Raiffeisen Bank International AG: Preliminary Results 2022 - Consolidated profit of EUR 3.6 billion in 2022, driven by significant increase in core revenues Guidance 2023

EQS-Ad-hoc: Raiffeisen Bank International AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
Raiffeisen Bank International AG: Preliminary Results 2022 - Consolidated profit of EUR 3.6 billion in 2022, driven by significant increase in core revenues Guidance 2023

31-Jan-2023 / 19:58 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • Excluding Russia and Belarus, net interest income of EUR 3,399 million, up 37% year-over-year due to higher interest rates and volumes
  • Net fee and commission income excluding Russia and Belarus of EUR 1,739 million, up 16% year-over-year
  • Net trading income and fair value result, excluding Russia and Belarus, up EUR 179 million year-over-year, due to increased FX market making activities and credit spreads of own issues
  • Customer loan growth of 6% (excl. Russia and Belarus) with double digit growth in key CE and SEE markets
  • EUR 982 million consolidated profit (up 35% year-over-year), excluding Russia and Belarus as well as gain on sale of the Bulgarian units (EUR 453 million)
  • Risk costs of EUR 949 million, of which EUR 490 million booked in Russia and Belarus, and build-up of risk overlays (provisioning ratio of 0.73%); NPE ratio unchanged from previous year at 1.6%
  • CET1 ratio at 16.0% (transitional, incl. result), driven by strong consolidated profit and RWA optimization; 14.0% excluding Russia
  • From the current perspective earnings from Russia and Belarus cannot be distributed
  • The board will recommend a dividend of up to EUR 0.80 per share from the net profit for financial year 2022 although the timing of the decision is uncertain and unlikely to be made at the upcoming AGM (30 March 2023). The date of the decision and a resolution in an EGM will be chosen subject to capital ratios and ongoing strategic considerations.

 

Income Statement in EUR million  1-12/2022  1-12/2021  Q4/2022  Q3/2022 
Net interest income  5,053  3,327  1,462  1,392 
Net fee and commission income  3,878  1,985  1,196  1,117 
Net trading income and fair value result  663  53  192 155 
General administrative expenses  (3,552)  (2,978)  (978)  (925) 
Operating result  6,158  2,592  1,882  1,775 
Other result  (667)  (295)  (442)  (118) 
Governmental measures and compulsory contributions  (337)  (213)  (52)  (44) 
Impairment losses on financial assets  (949)  (295)  (228)  (160) 
Profit/loss before tax  4,203  1,790  1,160  1,453 
Profit/loss after tax from continuing operations  3,344  1,422  890  1,156
Profit/loss from discontinuing operations  453   
86 		  
  
0
Consolidated profit  3,627  1,372  826  1,089 

 

Balance Sheet in EUR million  31/12/2022  31/12/2021   
Loans to customers  103,230  100,832   
Deposits from customers  125,099  115,153   
Total assets  207,057  192,101   
Total risk-weighted assets (RWA)  97,680 89,928   

 

Bank-specific information  31/12/2022  31/12/2021   
NPE ratio  1.6%  1.6%   
NPE coverage ratio  59.0%  62.5%   
CET1 ratio   16.0%  13.1%   
Total capital ratio   20.2%  17.6%   

 

Key ratios  1-12/2022  1-12/2021  Q4/2022  Q3/2022 
Net interest margin (average interest-bearing assets)  2.59%  2.01%  2.85%  2.71% 
Cost/income ratio  36.6%  53.5%  34.2%  34.3% 
Provisioning ratio (average loans to customers)  0.73%  0.30%  0.90%  0.43% 
Consolidated return on equity  26.8%  10.9%  24.1%  31.2% 
Earnings per share in EUR  10.76  3.89  2.44  3.24 

 

The data contained in this release is based on unaudited figures.

 

 

Guidance 2023 

  RBI RBI excl. RU/BY
Net interest income EUR 4.5-4.7 bn        EUR 3.2-3.4 bn
Net fee and commission income EUR 2.4-2.5 bn around EUR 1.6 bn
Loans to customers (growth) 2%-4% 3%-5%
General administrative expenses EUR 3.6-3.7 bn EUR 2.9-3.0 bn
Cost/income ratio 48%-50% 55%-57%
Impairment losses on financial assets (before use of overlays) up to 90 bps up to 75 bps
Consolidated return on equity around 10% around 7%
CET1 ratio at year-end 2023 above 15% above 13.5%*

* P/B Zero Russia deconsolidation scenario

 

Any decision on dividends will be based on the capital position of the Group excluding Russia.

Medium term return on equity and payout ratio targets are suspended due to current uncertainties in Eastern Europe.

 

 

For further information please contact: 

 

John P. Carlson, CFA 

Group Investor Relations 

Raiffeisen Bank International AG 

Am Stadtpark 9 

1030 Vienna, Austria 

ir@rbinternational.com 

phone +43 1 71 707 2089 

www.rbinternational.com 

31-Jan-2023 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: Raiffeisen Bank International AG
Am Stadtpark 9
A-1030 Vienna
Austria
Phone: +43-1-71707-2089
Fax: +43-1-71707-2138
E-mail: ir@rbinternational.com
Internet: www.rbinternational.com
ISIN: AT0000606306
WKN: A0D9SU
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1548189

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1548189  31-Jan-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1548189&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Raiffeisenmehr Nachrichten