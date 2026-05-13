Raiffeisen Aktie

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WKN: 60630 / ISIN: AT0000606306

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13.05.2026 10:45:34

EQS-Adhoc: Raiffeisen Bank International AG: RBI intends to increase the offer price for the planned voluntary public tender offer to EUR 26.50 per Addiko share

EQS-Ad-hoc: Raiffeisen Bank International AG / Key word(s): Tender Offer
Raiffeisen Bank International AG: RBI intends to increase the offer price for the planned voluntary public tender offer to EUR 26.50 per Addiko share

13-May-2026 / 10:45 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

RBI intends to increase the offer price for the planned voluntary public tender offer to EUR 26.50 per Addiko share

Vienna, 13 May 2026. Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI) announced on 8 April its intention to submit a voluntary public tender offer for all issued and outstanding shares of Vienna-based Addiko Bank AG (Addiko) not held by Addiko itself (Ad-hoc release 8 April). The takeover offer was filed with the Takeover Commission on 27 April and is currently under review. The originally announced cash price of EUR 23.05 is increased to EUR 26.50 per Addiko share (cum dividend 2025).

The successful completion of the voluntary public tender offer would have an initial CET1 impact of c. minus 46 basis points (assuming 75 per cent participation) on RBI Group excluding Russia, subject to opening balance. Subject to a successful completion of the envisaged Carve-Out of Addiko Bank a.d. Beograd (Serbia), Addiko Bank d.d. Sarajevo and Addiko Bank d.d. Banja Luka (both Bosnia and Herzegovina), and Addiko Bank A.D. Podgorica (Montenegro), the final impact of the combined transactions will be c. minus 11 basis points.

For further information please contact:

John P. Carlson, CFA
Head of Group Investor & Media Relations
Raiffeisen Bank International AG
Am Stadtpark 9, 1030 Vienna, Austria
ir@rbinternational.com | phone +43 1 71 707 2089 | www.rbinternational.com


End of Inside Information

13-May-2026 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group

View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Raiffeisen Bank International AG
Am Stadtpark 9
A-1030 Vienna
Austria
Phone: +43-1-71707-2089
E-mail: ir@rbinternational.com
Internet: https://www.rbinternational.com/en/raiffeisen.html
ISIN: AT0000606306
WKN: A0D9SU
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 2326956

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2326956  13-May-2026 CET/CEST

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