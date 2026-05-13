Raiffeisen Aktie
WKN: 60630 / ISIN: AT0000606306
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13.05.2026 10:45:34
EQS-Adhoc: Raiffeisen Bank International AG: RBI intends to increase the offer price for the planned voluntary public tender offer to EUR 26.50 per Addiko share
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Raiffeisen Bank International AG / Key word(s): Tender Offer
RBI intends to increase the offer price for the planned voluntary public tender offer to EUR 26.50 per Addiko share
Vienna, 13 May 2026. Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI) announced on 8 April its intention to submit a voluntary public tender offer for all issued and outstanding shares of Vienna-based Addiko Bank AG (Addiko) not held by Addiko itself (Ad-hoc release 8 April). The takeover offer was filed with the Takeover Commission on 27 April and is currently under review. The originally announced cash price of EUR 23.05 is increased to EUR 26.50 per Addiko share (cum dividend 2025).
The successful completion of the voluntary public tender offer would have an initial CET1 impact of c. minus 46 basis points (assuming 75 per cent participation) on RBI Group excluding Russia, subject to opening balance. Subject to a successful completion of the envisaged Carve-Out of Addiko Bank a.d. Beograd (Serbia), Addiko Bank d.d. Sarajevo and Addiko Bank d.d. Banja Luka (both Bosnia and Herzegovina), and Addiko Bank A.D. Podgorica (Montenegro), the final impact of the combined transactions will be c. minus 11 basis points.
For further information please contact:
John P. Carlson, CFA
Head of Group Investor & Media Relations
Raiffeisen Bank International AG
Am Stadtpark 9, 1030 Vienna, Austria
ir@rbinternational.com | phone +43 1 71 707 2089 | www.rbinternational.com
End of Inside Information
13-May-2026 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Raiffeisen Bank International AG
|Am Stadtpark 9
|A-1030 Vienna
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43-1-71707-2089
|E-mail:
|ir@rbinternational.com
|Internet:
|https://www.rbinternational.com/en/raiffeisen.html
|ISIN:
|AT0000606306
|WKN:
|A0D9SU
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|EQS News ID:
|2326956
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2326956 13-May-2026 CET/CEST
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