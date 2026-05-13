EQS-Adhoc: Raiffeisen Bank International AG: RBI intends to increase the offer price for the planned voluntary public tender offer to EUR 26.50 per Addiko share

EQS-Ad-hoc: Raiffeisen Bank International AG / Key word(s): Tender Offer

Raiffeisen Bank International AG: RBI intends to increase the offer price for the planned voluntary public tender offer to EUR 26.50 per Addiko share



13-May-2026 / 10:45 CET/CEST

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RBI intends to increase the offer price for the planned voluntary public tender offer to EUR 26.50 per Addiko share



Vienna, 13 May 2026. Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI) announced on 8 April its intention to submit a voluntary public tender offer for all issued and outstanding shares of Vienna-based Addiko Bank AG (Addiko) not held by Addiko itself (



The successful completion of the voluntary public tender offer would have an initial CET1 impact of c. minus 46 basis points (assuming 75 per cent participation) on RBI Group excluding Russia, subject to opening balance. Subject to a successful completion of the envisaged Carve-Out of Addiko Bank a.d. Beograd (Serbia), Addiko Bank d.d. Sarajevo and Addiko Bank d.d. Banja Luka (both Bosnia and Herzegovina), and Addiko Bank A.D. Podgorica (Montenegro), the final impact of the combined transactions will be c. minus 11 basis points.



For further information please contact:



John P. Carlson, CFA

Head of Group Investor & Media Relations

Raiffeisen Bank International AG

Am Stadtpark 9, 1030 Vienna, Austria

ir@rbinternational.com | phone +43 1 71 707 2089 | Vienna, 13 May 2026. Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI) announced on 8 April its intention to submit a voluntary public tender offer for all issued and outstanding shares of Vienna-based Addiko Bank AG (Addiko) not held by Addiko itself ( Ad-hoc release 8 April ). The takeover offer was filed with the Takeover Commission on 27 April and is currently under review. The originally announced cash price of EUR 23.05 is increased to EUR 26.50 per Addiko share (cum dividend 2025).The successful completion of the voluntary public tender offer would have an initial CET1 impact of c. minus 46 basis points (assuming 75 per cent participation) on RBI Group excluding Russia, subject to opening balance. Subject to a successful completion of the envisaged Carve-Out of Addiko Bank a.d. Beograd (Serbia), Addiko Bank d.d. Sarajevo and Addiko Bank d.d. Banja Luka (both Bosnia and Herzegovina), and Addiko Bank A.D. Podgorica (Montenegro), the final impact of the combined transactions will be c. minus 11 basis points.For further information please contact:John P. Carlson, CFAHead of Group Investor & Media RelationsRaiffeisen Bank International AGAm Stadtpark 9, 1030 Vienna, Austriair@rbinternational.com | phone +43 1 71 707 2089 | www.rbinternational.com



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