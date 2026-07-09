Raiffeisen Aktie

Raiffeisen für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 60630 / ISIN: AT0000606306

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09.07.2026 14:30:24

EQS-Adhoc: Raiffeisen Bank International AG: RBI lowers the minimum acceptance threshold to more than 55% in the voluntary public tender offer for all Addiko shares

EQS-Ad-hoc: Raiffeisen Bank International AG / Key word(s): Tender Offer
Raiffeisen Bank International AG: RBI lowers the minimum acceptance threshold to more than 55% in the voluntary public tender offer for all Addiko shares

09-Jul-2026 / 14:30 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

RBI lowers the minimum acceptance threshold to more than 55% in the voluntary public tender offer for all Addiko shares

Vienna, 9 July 2026. Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI) published a voluntary public tender offer to acquire control pursuant to Section 25a of the Austrian Takeover Act (ATA), addressed to the shareholders of Addiko Bank AG (Addiko), for the acquisition of all issued and outstanding no-par bearer shares of Addiko (ISIN AT000ADDIKO0) (the “Offer”). In the offer document, RBI expressly reserved the right to waive the fulfilment of individual closing conditions (or parts thereof) until the end of the acceptance period, to the extent permitted by law.

On 6 July 2026 RBI announced the intention to lower the voluntary minimum acceptance threshold of more than 75% of all issued Addiko shares subject to the review of the Austrian Takeover Commission.

Following the non-prohibition by the Austrian Takeover Commission, the minimum acceptance threshold in the Offer is lowered to more than 55% of all Addiko shares subject to the Offer, i.e. more than 10,607,756 Addiko shares. The other conditions of the Offer remain unchanged.

The amended offer documentation will be available on the RBI website under publications according to Austrian Takeover Law (link) from 10 July 2026.

The acceptance period for the Offer ends on 22 July 2026, 17:00 CEST.
For further information please contact:

John P. Carlson, CFA
Head of Group Investor & Media Relations
Raiffeisen Bank International AG
Am Stadtpark 9, 1030 Vienna, Austria
ir@rbinternational.com | phone +43 1 71 707 2089 | www.rbinternational.com


End of Inside Information

09-Jul-2026 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group

View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Raiffeisen Bank International AG
Am Stadtpark 9
A-1030 Vienna
Austria
Phone: +43-1-71707-2089
E-mail: ir@rbinternational.com
Internet: https://www.rbinternational.com/en/raiffeisen.html
ISIN: AT0000606306
WKN: A0D9SU
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 2363444

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2363444  09-Jul-2026 CET/CEST

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