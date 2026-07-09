EQS-Adhoc: Raiffeisen Bank International AG: RBI lowers the minimum acceptance threshold to more than 55% in the voluntary public tender offer for all Addiko shares

EQS-Ad-hoc: Raiffeisen Bank International AG / Key word(s): Tender Offer

Raiffeisen Bank International AG: RBI lowers the minimum acceptance threshold to more than 55% in the voluntary public tender offer for all Addiko shares



09-Jul-2026 / 14:30 CET/CEST

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RBI lowers the minimum acceptance threshold to more than 55% in the voluntary public tender offer for all Addiko shares



Vienna, 9 July 2026. Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI) published a voluntary public tender offer to acquire control pursuant to Section 25a of the Austrian Takeover Act (ATA), addressed to the shareholders of Addiko Bank AG (Addiko), for the acquisition of all issued and outstanding no-par bearer shares of Addiko (ISIN AT000ADDIKO0) (the “Offer”). In the offer document, RBI expressly reserved the right to waive the fulfilment of individual closing conditions (or parts thereof) until the end of the acceptance period, to the extent permitted by law.



On 6 July 2026 RBI announced the intention to lower the voluntary minimum acceptance threshold of more than 75% of all issued Addiko shares subject to the review of the Austrian Takeover Commission.



Following the non-prohibition by the Austrian Takeover Commission, the minimum acceptance threshold in the Offer is lowered to more than 55% of all Addiko shares subject to the Offer, i.e. more than 10,607,756 Addiko shares. The other conditions of the Offer remain unchanged.



The amended offer documentation will be available on the RBI website under publications according to Austrian Takeover Law (



The acceptance period for the Offer ends on 22 July 2026, 17:00 CEST.

For further information please contact:



John P. Carlson, CFA

Head of Group Investor & Media Relations

Raiffeisen Bank International AG

Am Stadtpark 9, 1030 Vienna, Austria

ir@rbinternational.com | phone +43 1 71 707 2089 | Vienna, 9 July 2026. Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI) published a voluntary public tender offer to acquire control pursuant to Section 25a of the Austrian Takeover Act (ATA), addressed to the shareholders of Addiko Bank AG (Addiko), for the acquisition of all issued and outstanding no-par bearer shares of Addiko (ISIN AT000ADDIKO0) (the “Offer”). In the offer document, RBI expressly reserved the right to waive the fulfilment of individual closing conditions (or parts thereof) until the end of the acceptance period, to the extent permitted by law.On 6 July 2026 RBI announced the intention to lower the voluntary minimum acceptance threshold of more than 75% of all issued Addiko shares subject to the review of the Austrian Takeover Commission.Following the non-prohibition by the Austrian Takeover Commission, the minimum acceptance threshold in the Offer is lowered to more than 55% of all Addiko shares subject to the Offer, i.e. more than 10,607,756 Addiko shares. The other conditions of the Offer remain unchanged.The amended offer documentation will be available on the RBI website under publications according to Austrian Takeover Law ( link ) from 10 July 2026.The acceptance period for the Offer ends on 22 July 2026, 17:00 CEST.For further information please contact:John P. Carlson, CFAHead of Group Investor & Media RelationsRaiffeisen Bank International AGAm Stadtpark 9, 1030 Vienna, Austriair@rbinternational.com | phone +43 1 71 707 2089 | www.rbinternational.com



End of Inside Information

09-Jul-2026 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group



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