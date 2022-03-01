EQS-Adhoc: Raiffeisen Bank International AG: RBI revises proposal for the utilization of net profit for the financial year 2021

01.03.2022 17:23:18

RBI revises proposal for the utilization of net profit for the financial year 2021

Raiffeisen Bank International AG: RBI revises proposal for the utilization of net profit for the financial year 2021

Vienna, 1 March 2022. Due to the war in Ukraine, the Management Board of Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI) has decided today to propose to the General Meeting (31 March 2022) to carry forward the entire net profit for the financial year 2021 (EUR 379,999,596.87). The previously communicated dividend proposal was for EUR 1.15 per share.

Once the current critical geopolitical developments have subsided, the Management Board intends to reassess the possibility of a subsequent dividend distribution from the retained earnings of the 2021 financial year, taking into account the development of the capital ratios and the economic effects of the conflict.

For more information, please contact:

John P. Carlson, CFA
Group Investor Relations
Raiffeisen Bank International AG
Am Stadtpark 9
1030 Vienna, Austria
ir@rbinternational.com
phone +43-1-71 707-2089
www.rbinternational.com
 

