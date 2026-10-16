EQS-Adhoc: Rath AG // Rath Group reaches agreement with its key financial creditors on the terms of a transformation agreement and launches a transformation programme

EQS-Ad-hoc: Rath AG / Key word(s): Financing/Strategic Company Decision

Rath AG // Rath Group reaches agreement with its key financial creditors on the terms of a transformation agreement and launches a transformation programme



16-Oct-2026 / 20:08 CET/CEST

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Rath Aktiengesellschaft // Rath Group reaches agreement with its key financial creditors on the terms of a transformation agreement and launches a transformation programme involving the closure and relocation of production sites



Vienna, 16th October 2026. Rath Aktiengesellschaft and four of its subsidiaries have reached agreement with their key financial creditors on the terms of an agreement governing a transformation process. The agreement provides for the adjustment and extension of the existing financing arrangements until 31 December 2029.

The financing arrangements will be subject to higher interest rates and fees and the provision of extensive collateral. The parties have agreed, in principle, to suspend ongoing principal repayments until 31 December 2029, with any early repayments to be made, where applicable, from excess liquidity and extraordinary cash inflows. The agreement also provides for a waiver of dividend distributions.

As part of the Rath Group's transformation process, its European production network is to be reorganised by 31 December 2028. The production site in Meißen, Germany, will be discontinued, and production will be relocated to the existing sites in Krummnußbaum, Austria, and Owensville, USA. Employees at the Meißen site will be offered continued employment at the Bennewitz site in Germany.

The production site in Budapest, Hungary, will be closed by 31 December 2028. Most of the production capacity currently located there will be transferred to the sites in Krummnußbaum and Bennewitz. The measures are intended to increase efficiency and improve the Group's cost structure.



The full announcement is available on RATH AG’s Investor Relations website at:

Financial Information - RATH Group



Contact for enquiries:

Andreas Pfneiszl

CEO

Andeas.pfneiszl@rath-group.com

Vienna, 16October 2026. Rath Aktiengesellschaft and four of its subsidiaries have reached agreement with their key financial creditors on the terms of an agreement governing a transformation process. The agreement provides for the adjustment and extension of the existing financing arrangements until 31 December 2029.The financing arrangements will be subject to higher interest rates and fees and the provision of extensive collateral. The parties have agreed, in principle, to suspend ongoing principal repayments until 31 December 2029, with any early repayments to be made, where applicable, from excess liquidity and extraordinary cash inflows. The agreement also provides for a waiver of dividend distributions.As part of the Rath Group's transformation process, its European production network is to be reorganised by 31 December 2028. The production site in Meißen, Germany, will be discontinued, and production will be relocated to the existing sites in Krummnußbaum, Austria, and Owensville, USA. Employees at the Meißen site will be offered continued employment at the Bennewitz site in Germany.The production site in Budapest, Hungary, will be closed by 31 December 2028. Most of the production capacity currently located there will be transferred to the sites in Krummnußbaum and Bennewitz. The measures are intended to increase efficiency and improve the Group's cost structure.The full announcement is available on RATH AG’s Investor Relations website at:Andreas PfneiszlCEO



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