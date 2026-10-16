Rath Aktie

Rath für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 76730 / ISIN: AT0000767306

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
16.10.2026 20:08:33

EQS-Adhoc: Rath AG // Rath Group reaches agreement with its key financial creditors on the terms of a transformation agreement and launches a transformation programme

EQS-Ad-hoc: Rath AG / Key word(s): Financing/Strategic Company Decision
Rath AG // Rath Group reaches agreement with its key financial creditors on the terms of a transformation agreement and launches a transformation programme

16-Oct-2026 / 20:08 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Rath Aktiengesellschaft // Rath Group reaches agreement with its key financial creditors on the terms of a transformation agreement and launches a transformation programme involving the closure and relocation of production sites

Vienna, 16th October 2026. Rath Aktiengesellschaft and four of its subsidiaries have reached agreement with their key financial creditors on the terms of an agreement governing a transformation process. The agreement provides for the adjustment and extension of the existing financing arrangements until 31 December 2029.
The financing arrangements will be subject to higher interest rates and fees and the provision of extensive collateral. The parties have agreed, in principle, to suspend ongoing principal repayments until 31 December 2029, with any early repayments to be made, where applicable, from excess liquidity and extraordinary cash inflows. The agreement also provides for a waiver of dividend distributions.
As part of the Rath Group's transformation process, its European production network is to be reorganised by 31 December 2028. The production site in Meißen, Germany, will be discontinued, and production will be relocated to the existing sites in Krummnußbaum, Austria, and Owensville, USA. Employees at the Meißen site will be offered continued employment at the Bennewitz site in Germany.
The production site in Budapest, Hungary, will be closed by 31 December 2028. Most of the production capacity currently located there will be transferred to the sites in Krummnußbaum and Bennewitz. The measures are intended to increase efficiency and improve the Group's cost structure.

The full announcement is available on RATH AG’s Investor Relations website at:
Financial Information - RATH Group

Contact for enquiries:
Andreas Pfneiszl
CEO
Andeas.pfneiszl@rath-group.com
 


End of Inside Information

16-Oct-2026 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group

View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Rath AG
Walfischgasse 14
1010 Wien
Austria
Phone: +43 1 513 4427-0
Fax: +43 1 513 4428-87
Internet: www.rath-group.com
ISIN: AT0000767306
WKN: 878275
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
LEI Code: 5299009A2CSKJBWWKY81
EQS News ID: 2417520

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2417520  16-Oct-2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Rath AG

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Rath AG

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Rath AG 19,50 0,00% Rath AG

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

08:20 KW 42: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
07:45 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
16.10.26 KW 42: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
11.10.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 41: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
11.10.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 41

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nachlassende KI-Sorgen: Dow schließt leichter -- ATX und DAX verabschieden sich deutlich höher ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Leitindex präsentierten sich vor dem Wochenende deutlich höher. Der Dow gab im Freitagshandel nach. An den Märkten in Asien ging es am Freitag wieder aufwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen