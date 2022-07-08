Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
08.07.2022 12:03:43

EQS-Adhoc: RATH AG: Successful placement of promissory note loan

EQS-Ad-hoc: Rath AG / Key word(s): Financing
RATH AG: Successful placement of promissory note loan

08-Jul-2022 / 12:03 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad Hoc Report 08.07.2022

 

Successful placement of promissory note loan

In a very challenging capital market environment, RATH Aktiengesellschaft has placed a promissory note loan in the amount of 40 million euros with maturities of 5 and 7 years. The transaction comprises tranches with both fixed and variable interest rates.

 

The placement was made with institutional investors from Austria and Germany. Rath Aktiengesellschaft is using the transaction proceeds to refinance upcoming repayments and to secure long-term liquidity.

 

- Issue volume of 40 million euros

 

- Oversubscription despite challenging capital market environment

 

- Pricing at the lower end of the marketing range

 

- Proceeds from the issue will be used to secure general, long-term liquidity and to refinance upcoming repayments

 

The transaction was supported by the arrangers Erste Bank GmbH.

