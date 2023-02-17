|
17.02.2023 09:18:18
EQS-Adhoc: RAVENO Capital AG: Possible changes in the shareholder structure
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: RAVENO Capital AG / Key word(s): Disposal
RAVENO Capital AG: Possible changes in the shareholder structure
Frankfurt am Main, February 17, 2023: RAVENO Capital AG, Frankfurt am Main, announces that it has become aware that the Company's core shareholder, namely Prof. Dr. Klaus Fleischer, is currently holding concrete discussions with various independent investors with regard to the off-market sale of a significant portion of the shares held by him. He said that the negotiations with the investors had almost been completed with a majority of the investors and that he assumed that it was likely that a signing of the share purchase agreements would take place in the near future.
The Company is currently unable to assess whether the change in the shareholder structure will be accompanied by a realignment of RAVENO Capital AG in the future, and whether there will be any personnel changes.
Further Information:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|RAVENO Capital AG
|Taunusanlage 9-10
|60329 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|E-mail:
|info@ravenocapital.de
|Internet:
|www.ravenocapital.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A161N22
|WKN:
|A161N2
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|1562313
|
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tuff Group AG Inhaber-Akt
|0,95
|5,56%
