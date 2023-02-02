|
02.02.2023 14:45:53
EQS-Adhoc: RAVENO Capital AG: Preliminary key figures of the financial statement 2022
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: RAVENO Capital AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
RAVENO Capital AG: Preliminary key figures of the financial statement 2022
Frankfurt am Main, 02 February 2023: RAVENO Capital AG announces preliminary key figures of the financial statement for the financial year 2022.
Based on preliminary figures for the financial year 2022, revenues of EUR 100,000 (31 December 2021: approx. EUR 293,800) were generated. The decrease compared to the revenues as of 31 December 2021 is due to the fact that until the end of 2021, RAVENO Capital AG had been a holding company that generated its revenues by performing services for its then sole subsidiary company, TUFF Offshore Engineering Services Pte. Ltd., Singapore. The generation of these revenues ceased with the sale of the subsidiary company at the end of 2021.
The overall result is approx. EUR -53,300 (31 December 2021: EUR -5,554,000). This development is particularly due to the losses of the previous year which resulted from the sale of financial assets, i.e. the sale of the shares in Tuff Offshore Engineering Services Pte. Ltd.. This were also extraordinary expenditures.
The balance sheet equity amounts to approx. EUR 19,000 as of 31 December 2022. The net loss of approx. EUR 264,000 as of 31 December 2021, which was not covered by equity, was eliminated in the first half of 2022 by contributions of the shareholders to the capital reserve.
Further Information:
02-Feb-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|RAVENO Capital AG
|Taunusanlage 9-10
|60329 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|E-mail:
|info@ravenocapital.de
|Internet:
|www.ravenocapital.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A161N22
|WKN:
|A161N2
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|1550417
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1550417 02-Feb-2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Tuff Group AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Tuff Group AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tuff Group AG Inhaber-Akt
|0,80
|5,26%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: US-Börsen tiefer -- ATX letztlich unter Druck -- DAX vorm Wochenende schwach -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab vor dem Wochenende nun doch deutlich nach, und auch der deutsche Leitindex musste im Freitagshandel Verluste hinnehmen. An der Wall Street geht es abwärts. In Asien waren zum Wochenausklang gemischte Vorzeichen zu sehen.