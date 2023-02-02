EQS-Adhoc: RAVENO Capital AG: Preliminary key figures of the financial statement 2022

EQS-Ad-hoc: RAVENO Capital AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

RAVENO Capital AG: Preliminary key figures of the financial statement 2022



02-Feb-2023 / 14:45 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Frankfurt am Main, 02 February 2023: RAVENO Capital AG announces preliminary key figures of the financial statement for the financial year 2022.

Based on preliminary figures for the financial year 2022, revenues of EUR 100,000 (31 December 2021: approx. EUR 293,800) were generated. The decrease compared to the revenues as of 31 December 2021 is due to the fact that until the end of 2021, RAVENO Capital AG had been a holding company that generated its revenues by performing services for its then sole subsidiary company, TUFF Offshore Engineering Services Pte. Ltd., Singapore. The generation of these revenues ceased with the sale of the subsidiary company at the end of 2021.

The overall result is approx. EUR -53,300 (31 December 2021: EUR -5,554,000). This development is particularly due to the losses of the previous year which resulted from the sale of financial assets, i.e. the sale of the shares in Tuff Offshore Engineering Services Pte. Ltd.. This were also extraordinary expenditures.

The balance sheet equity amounts to approx. EUR 19,000 as of 31 December 2022. The net loss of approx. EUR 264,000 as of 31 December 2021, which was not covered by equity, was eliminated in the first half of 2022 by contributions of the shareholders to the capital reserve.



Further Information:

RAVENO Capital AG

Investor Relations

info@ravenocapital.de