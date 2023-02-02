02.02.2023 14:45:53

EQS-Adhoc: RAVENO Capital AG: Preliminary key figures of the financial statement 2022

EQS-Ad-hoc: RAVENO Capital AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
RAVENO Capital AG: Preliminary key figures of the financial statement 2022

02-Feb-2023 / 14:45 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

RAVENO Capital AG: Preliminary key figures of the financial statement 2022
 

Frankfurt am Main, 02 February 2023: RAVENO Capital AG announces preliminary key figures of the financial statement for the financial year 2022.

Based on preliminary figures for the financial year 2022, revenues of EUR 100,000 (31 December 2021: approx. EUR 293,800) were generated. The decrease compared to the revenues as of 31 December 2021 is due to the fact that until the end of 2021, RAVENO Capital AG had been a holding company that generated its revenues by performing services for its then sole subsidiary company, TUFF Offshore Engineering Services Pte. Ltd., Singapore. The generation of these revenues ceased with the sale of the subsidiary company at the end of 2021.

The overall result is approx. EUR -53,300 (31 December 2021: EUR -5,554,000). This development is particularly due to the losses of the previous year which resulted from the sale of financial assets, i.e. the sale of the shares in Tuff Offshore Engineering Services Pte. Ltd.. This were also extraordinary expenditures.

The balance sheet equity amounts to approx. EUR 19,000 as of  31 December 2022. The net loss of approx. EUR 264,000 as of 31 December 2021, which was not covered by equity, was eliminated in the first half of 2022 by contributions of the shareholders to the capital reserve.
 

Further Information:
RAVENO Capital AG
Investor Relations
info@ravenocapital.de

 

 

 

 

 

02-Feb-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: RAVENO Capital AG
Taunusanlage 9-10
60329 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
E-mail: info@ravenocapital.de
Internet: www.ravenocapital.de
ISIN: DE000A161N22
WKN: A161N2
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1550417

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1550417  02-Feb-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1550417&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Tuff Group AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Tuff Group AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Tuff Group AG Inhaber-Akt 0,80 5,26% Tuff Group AG Inhaber-Akt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: US-Börsen tiefer -- ATX letztlich unter Druck -- DAX vorm Wochenende schwach -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab vor dem Wochenende nun doch deutlich nach, und auch der deutsche Leitindex musste im Freitagshandel Verluste hinnehmen. An der Wall Street geht es abwärts. In Asien waren zum Wochenausklang gemischte Vorzeichen zu sehen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen