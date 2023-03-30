30.03.2023 16:28:51

EQS-Adhoc: RAVENO Capital AG resolves cash capital increase from authorised capital with exclusion of subscription rights

RAVENO Capital AG resolves cash capital increase from authorised capital with exclusion of subscription rights

Frankfurt am Main, March 30, 2023: The Executive Board of RAVENO Capital AG (ISIN: DE000A161N22 | WKN: A161N2) resolved today, with the consent of the Supervisory Board, to increase the share capital of the Company by up to EUR 4,000,000.00 by issuing up to 4,000,000 new no-par value bearer shares of the Company with a notional interest in the share capital of EUR 1.00 per share ("New Shares"), making partial use of the Authorised Capital.

The issue amount is EUR 1.00 per New Share. The total issue amount is therefore up to EUR 4,000,000.00. The statutory subscription right of the Company's shareholders was excluded in accordance with §§ 203 para. 1, 186 para. 3 sentence 4 AktG. The New Shares will be offered to selected investors in a private placement at a placement price of EUR 5.00 per New Share. The proceeds from the capital increase will amount to up to EUR 20 mio. The capital increase will be accompanied by mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG.

The funds from the capital increase shall serve to finance and strengthen the equity base of the Company for the successful implementation of the planned realignment of the RAVENO Capital AG as an investment company in the sports sector. In connection with the planned realignment of the company, a capital reduction is currently not planned.
 

Further Information:
RAVENO Capital AG
Investor Relations
info@ravenocapital.de

 

