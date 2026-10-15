DEVARIS Aktie
WKN DE: A41EC2 / ISIN: DE000A41EC29
|
15.10.2026 13:43:33
EQS-Adhoc: RC Industrie Immobilien SE: Acquisition of a fully let commercial and industrial property in Mittenwalde for EUR 2.375 million
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EQS-Ad-hoc: RC Industrie Immobilien SE / Key word(s): Significant contracts
RC Industrie Immobilien SE: Acquisition of a fully let commercial and industrial property in Mittenwalde for EUR 2.375 million
Hamburg, 15 October 2026 – RC Industrie Immobilien SE (ISIN DE000A41EC29, WKN A41EC2) has signed a notarised purchase agreement for the acquisition of a commercial and industrial property in Mittenwalde (Brandenburg). The purchase price amounts to EUR 2.375 million.
The property comprises a plot of approximately 41,500 m² with around 6,400 m² of lettable space. As part of a partial sale-and-leaseback, the previous owner and occupier will lease the property back for a minimum term of three years. The annual net rent amounts to approximately EUR 551,000.
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End of Inside Information
15-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|RC Industrie Immobilien SE
|Hermannstraße 40
|20095 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)69 505060 4343
|E-mail:
|info@rc-industrieimmobilien.com
|Internet:
|www.rc-industrieimmobilien.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A41EC29
|WKN:
|A41EC2
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart
|LEI Code:
|9845003E0F693A542B11
|EQS News ID:
|2416586
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2416586 15-Oct-2026 CET/CEST
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