EQS-Adhoc: Readcrest Capital AG: Sale of care home business in the UK

EQS-Ad-hoc: Readcrest Capital AG / Key word(s): Mergers and Acquisitions / Sale of Business Units

Readcrest Capital AG: Sale of care home business in the UK



31-March-2026 / 07:04 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure of Inside Information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Readcrest Capital AG: Sale of care home business in the UK

Hamburg, March 31, 2026 – Readcrest Capital AG (“Company,” DE000A0LE3J1; WKN A0LE3J) announces that its subsidiary has signed contracts for the complete exit of its UK care home business for an initial consideration of £44 million (approx. EUR 50.6 million) with the possibility of additional proceeds subject to certain conditions.

The Company will use the proceeds to pay down debt, acquire smaller UK home care operators, and for investments in German real estate opportunities.

Contact

Readcrest Capital AG

Rolf Elgeti, Dr. Marcus Kiefer – Management Board

Schopenstehl 22, D-20095 Hamburg

Tel.: +49 40 679 580-22

info@readcrest.com

www.readcrest.com