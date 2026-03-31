Readcrest Capital Aktie

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WKN DE: A0LE3J / ISIN: DE000A0LE3J1

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31.03.2026 07:04:54

EQS-Adhoc: Readcrest Capital AG: Sale of care home business in the UK

EQS-Ad-hoc: Readcrest Capital AG / Key word(s): Mergers and Acquisitions / Sale of Business Units
Readcrest Capital AG: Sale of care home business in the UK

31-March-2026 / 07:04 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of Inside Information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Readcrest Capital AG: Sale of care home business in the UK

Hamburg, March 31, 2026 – Readcrest Capital AG (“Company,” DE000A0LE3J1; WKN A0LE3J) announces that its subsidiary has signed contracts for the complete exit of its UK care home business for an initial consideration of £44 million (approx. EUR 50.6 million) with the possibility of additional proceeds subject to certain conditions.

The Company will use the proceeds to pay down debt, acquire smaller UK home care operators, and for investments in German real estate opportunities. 

Contact
Readcrest Capital AG
Rolf Elgeti, Dr. Marcus Kiefer – Management Board
Schopenstehl 22, D-20095 Hamburg
Tel.: +49 40 679 580-22
info@readcrest.com
www.readcrest.com

 

 



End of Inside Information

31-March-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Readcrest Capital AG
Schopenstehl 22
20095 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 67958022
E-mail: info@readcrest.com
Internet: www.readcrest.com
ISIN: DE000A0LE3J1
WKN: A0LE3J
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2297670

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2297670  31-March-2026 CET/CEST

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