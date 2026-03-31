Readcrest Capital Aktie
WKN DE: A0LE3J / ISIN: DE000A0LE3J1
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31.03.2026 07:04:54
EQS-Adhoc: Readcrest Capital AG: Sale of care home business in the UK
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Readcrest Capital AG / Key word(s): Mergers and Acquisitions / Sale of Business Units
Disclosure of Inside Information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
Readcrest Capital AG: Sale of care home business in the UK
Hamburg, March 31, 2026 – Readcrest Capital AG (“Company,” DE000A0LE3J1; WKN A0LE3J) announces that its subsidiary has signed contracts for the complete exit of its UK care home business for an initial consideration of £44 million (approx. EUR 50.6 million) with the possibility of additional proceeds subject to certain conditions.
The Company will use the proceeds to pay down debt, acquire smaller UK home care operators, and for investments in German real estate opportunities.
Contact
End of Inside Information
31-March-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Readcrest Capital AG
|Schopenstehl 22
|20095 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)40 67958022
|E-mail:
|info@readcrest.com
|Internet:
|www.readcrest.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0LE3J1
|WKN:
|A0LE3J
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2297670
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2297670 31-March-2026 CET/CEST
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