EQS-Adhoc: Redcare Pharmacy N.V.: Redcare Pharmacy reports stronger than expected Q2 2026 quarter-to-date trading and raises its full-year 2026 outlook.

EQS-Ad-hoc: Redcare Pharmacy N.V. / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year/Forecast / Full year

Redcare Pharmacy N.V.: Redcare Pharmacy reports stronger than expected Q2 2026 quarter-to-date trading and raises its full-year 2026 outlook.



15-Jun-2026 / 16:16 CET/CEST

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Redcare Pharmacy reports stronger than expected Q2 2026 quarter-to-date trading and raises its full-year 2026 outlook.

Sevenum, the Netherlands, June 15, 2026. Today, Redcare Pharmacy announced preliminary trading figures for the quarter-to-date period of Q2 2026, covering the first two months of the quarter. Trading came in stronger than expected, with YoY growth accelerating versus Q1 2026 and as well MoM in Q2.

As a result, Redcare Pharmacy has raised its full-year 2026 guidance. The Company now expects:

Total revenue growth of 15% to 17% (previously: 13% to 15%)

Non-Rx growth of 10% to 12% (previously: 8% to 10%)

Rx revenue in Germany between EUR 680 to 720 million, representing growth of 35% to 43% (previously: in excess of EUR 670 million)

Adjusted EBITDA margin between 2.5% and 3.0% (previously: in excess of 2.5%).

Contact:Irina ZhurbaInvestor Relations