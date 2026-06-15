Redcare Pharmacy Aktie
WKN DE: A2AR94 / ISIN: NL0012044747
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15.06.2026 16:16:44
EQS-Adhoc: Redcare Pharmacy N.V.: Redcare Pharmacy reports stronger than expected Q2 2026 quarter-to-date trading and raises its full-year 2026 outlook.
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Redcare Pharmacy N.V. / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year/Forecast / Full year
Redcare Pharmacy reports stronger than expected Q2 2026 quarter-to-date trading and raises its full-year 2026 outlook.
Sevenum, the Netherlands, June 15, 2026. Today, Redcare Pharmacy announced preliminary trading figures for the quarter-to-date period of Q2 2026, covering the first two months of the quarter. Trading came in stronger than expected, with YoY growth accelerating versus Q1 2026 and as well MoM in Q2.
As a result, Redcare Pharmacy has raised its full-year 2026 guidance. The Company now expects:
Contact:
Irina Zhurba
Investor Relations
End of Inside Information
15-Jun-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Redcare Pharmacy N.V.
|Erik de Rodeweg 11-13
|5975 WD Sevenum
|Netherlands
|Phone:
|0800 - 200 800 300
|Fax:
|0800 - 90 70 90 20
|E-mail:
|investors@redcare-pharmacy.com
|Internet:
|www.redcare-pharmacy.com
|ISIN:
|NL0012044747, DE000A19Y072
|WKN:
|A2AR94, A19Y072
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2346348
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2346348 15-Jun-2026 CET/CEST
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