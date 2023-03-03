+++ Rückkehr der Zinsen ▪ 2023 optimales Marktumfeld für Zertifikate ▪ raiffeisenzertifikate.at ▪ in Zeichnung und handelbar +++-w-
03.03.2023 21:59:47

EQS-Adhoc: Refinancing of the 2020/2023 and the 2021/2026 bonds successfully completed

EQS-Ad-hoc: Accentro Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Financing/Real Estate
Refinancing of the 2020/2023 and the 2021/2026 bonds successfully completed

03-March-2023 / 21:59 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Refinancing of the 2020/2023 and the 2021/2026 bonds successfully completed

Berlin, 3 March 2023 ACCENTRO Real Estate AG today fulfilled all conditions precedent for the successful implementation of refinancing of the 2020/2023 bond (volume EUR 250 million) and the 2021/2026 bond (volume EUR 100 million). The refinancing of the two aforementioned bonds thus is expected to become effective within the next two business days with the amendments already published on 16 December 2022.

 

Notifying person:

Thomas Eisenlohr, Head of Investor Relations
Tel.: +49 (0)30 887181272
eisenlohr@accentro.de

 

Berlin, 3 March 2023

The Management Board
ACCENTRO Real Estate AG
Kantstraße 44/45
D-10625 Berlin

ISIN: DE000A0KFKB3 / DE000A3H3D51 / DE000A254YS5

Stock exchange: Frankfurter Stock Exchange, regulated market (Prime Standard) / Luxembourg Stock Exchange

03-March-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Accentro Real Estate AG
Kantstr. 44/45
10625 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 - 887 181 - 0
Fax: +49 (0)30 - 887 181 - 11
E-mail: info@accentro.ag
Internet: www.accentro.ag
ISIN: DE000A0KFKB3
WKN: A0KFKB
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1574843

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1574843  03-March-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1574843&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Accentro Real Estate AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Accentro Real Estate AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Accentro Real Estate AG 1,91 -4,02% Accentro Real Estate AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zinsen bleiben im Fokus: Dow schließt fester -- ATX und DAX gehen stärker ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit Gewinnen
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Freitag in Grün. Zum Wochenausklang entwickelten sich die US-Börsen freundlich. An den größten Börsen in Asien präsentierten sich die Anleger am letzten Handelstag der Woche gut gelaunt.

Nachrichten

pagehit