|
03.03.2023 21:59:47
EQS-Adhoc: Refinancing of the 2020/2023 and the 2021/2026 bonds successfully completed
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Accentro Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Financing/Real Estate
Refinancing of the 2020/2023 and the 2021/2026 bonds successfully completed
Berlin, 3 March 2023 ACCENTRO Real Estate AG today fulfilled all conditions precedent for the successful implementation of refinancing of the 2020/2023 bond (volume EUR 250 million) and the 2021/2026 bond (volume EUR 100 million). The refinancing of the two aforementioned bonds thus is expected to become effective within the next two business days with the amendments already published on 16 December 2022.
Notifying person:
Thomas Eisenlohr, Head of Investor Relations
Berlin, 3 March 2023
The Management Board
ISIN: DE000A0KFKB3 / DE000A3H3D51 / DE000A254YS5
Stock exchange: Frankfurter Stock Exchange, regulated market (Prime Standard) / Luxembourg Stock Exchange
03-March-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Accentro Real Estate AG
|Kantstr. 44/45
|10625 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 - 887 181 - 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 - 887 181 - 11
|E-mail:
|info@accentro.ag
|Internet:
|www.accentro.ag
|ISIN:
|DE000A0KFKB3
|WKN:
|A0KFKB
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1574843
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1574843 03-March-2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Accentro Real Estate AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Accentro Real Estate AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Accentro Real Estate AG
|1,91
|-4,02%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinsen bleiben im Fokus: Dow schließt fester -- ATX und DAX gehen stärker ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit Gewinnen
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Freitag in Grün. Zum Wochenausklang entwickelten sich die US-Börsen freundlich. An den größten Börsen in Asien präsentierten sich die Anleger am letzten Handelstag der Woche gut gelaunt.