EQS-Adhoc: Relief Files Trademark Application for RLF-100 With the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office

08-Feb-2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST

No Notice of Opposition or Extension Request has Been Received in Relation to the Application; Certificate of Registration Expected by Late April

Geneva, Switzerland, February 8, 2022 - RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF, RLFTY) ("Relief"), a biopharmaceutical company seeking to provide patients therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet need, today announced that it is has filed for a trademark for RLF-100TM with the United States Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO").

When the certificate of registration is received, the trademark will cover RLF-100TM when used for pharmaceutical preparations and substances for the treatment of viral, metabolic, endocrine, musculoskeletal, cardiovascular, cardiopulmonary, genitourinary, sexual dysfunction, oncological, hepatological, ophthalmic, respiratory, neurological, gastrointestinal, hormonal, dermatological, psychiatric and immune system related diseases and disorders; pharmaceutical preparations for the treatment of viral diseases and; pharmaceutical preparations for the treatment of viral infections.

The trademark application (U.S. Serial Number 90141290) filed on August 27, 2020 was published for opposition on January 4, 2022. No party has filed an opposition or extension request with the USPTO within the required 30 days after the publication date. A certificate of registration is expected to be issued to Relief within 11 weeks from the publication date.

ABOUT RLF-100TM

RLF-100TM (aviptadil) is a synthetic form of Vasoactive Intestinal Peptide ("VIP") consisting of 28 amino acids, which was first discovered in 1970. Although initially identified in the intestinal tract, human VIP is known to be produced throughout the body and to be primarily concentrated in the lungs where it has shown a multimodal mechanism of action: specifically, a decrease of inflammatory cytokines release leading to prevention of cytokine storm syndrome and viral replication, an immunomodulating effect, vasodilating and broncho-dilating effects, and prevention of surfactant depletion (surfactant coats the inside of the lungs, which can be lost during COVID-19 and lead to respiratory failure). Seventy percent of VIP in the body is bound to a less common type of cell in the lung, the alveolar type 2 cell, which is critical to the transmission of oxygen to the body.

RLF-100TM has a 20-year history of safe use in humans in multiple human trials for sarcoidosis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, asthma, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and sepsis-induced acute respiratory distress syndrome. A combination of aviptadil with phentolamine is approved for the treatment of erectile dysfunction by intra-cavernous injections in countries outside the U.S.

RLF-100TM is currently late-stage clinical testing in the U.S for acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) and acute lung injury (ALI) associated with the SARS-CoV-2 virus (COVID-19) through Relief's collaboration partner in the U.S., NeuroRx, Inc. VIP has been granted Fast Track Designation by FDA for the treatment of critical COVID-19 patients with respiratory failure. Relief is also focused on RLF-100TM for the treatment of, among other indications, COVID-19 non-acute lung injury, non-COVID-19 related ARDS, checkpoint inhibitor-induced pneumonitis and pulmonary sarcoidosis.

ABOUT RELIEF

Relief focuses primarily on clinical-stage programs based on molecules with a history of clinical testing and use in human patients or a strong scientific rationale. In addition to RLF-100TM, in March 2021, Relief entered into a Collaboration and License Agreement with Acer Therapeutics for the worldwide development and commercialization of ACER-001. ACER-001 is a taste-masked and immediate release proprietary powder formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate (NaPB) for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorders and Maple Syrup Urine Disease. Finally, Relief's recently completed acquisitions of APR Applied Pharma Research SA and AdVita Lifescience GmbH, bring to Relief a diverse pipeline of marketed and development-stage programs.

RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol RLF and quoted in the U.S. on OTCQB under the symbols RLFTF and RLFTY. For more information, visit www.relieftherapeutics.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.



