EQS-Adhoc: Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced that the U.S. National Institutes of Health Study of Aviptadil in Critical COVID-19 is Cleared to Complete Full Enrollment
Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced that the U.S. National Institutes of Health Study of Aviptadil in Critical COVID-19 is Cleared to Complete Full Enrollment
Geneva, Switzerland, February 16, 2022 - RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF, RLFTY) ("Relief"), a biopharmaceutical company seeking to provide patients therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet need, reported today that the parent company, NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRXP) ("NRx"), of its collaboration partner with respect to aviptadil, NeuroRx, Inc. ("NeuroRx"), has announced results of a review conducted by the Therapeutics and Prevention Data Safety and Monitoring Board ("DSMB") of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) of the National Institutes of Health ("NIH") on February 14, 2022. According to the press release, the DSMB reviewed data on 448 ICU patients with Critical COVID-19 Respiratory Failure who were enrolled in the ACTIV-3b (TESICO) trial. The release reported that no new safety concerns were identified and the study is cleared to continue enrollment to 640 patients. The release also stated that the TESICO protocol was submitted by NIH and cleared by the United States Food and Drug Administration as a phase 3 trial that, if positive, may be used in the submission of a New Drug Application for aviptadil. The related NRx press release can be accessed through the following link.
ABOUT RELIEF
Relief focuses primarily on clinical-stage programs based on molecules with a history of clinical testing and use in human patients or a strong scientific rationale. Relief's lead drug candidate, RLF-100(TM) (aviptadil), a synthetic form of Vasoactive Intestinal Peptide (VIP), is in late-stage clinical testing in the U.S. for the treatment of respiratory deficiency due to COVID-19 through Relief's collaboration partner in the U.S., NeuroRx, Inc. As part of its pipeline diversification strategy, in March 2021, Relief entered into a Collaboration and License Agreement with Acer Therapeutics for the worldwide development and commercialization of ACER-001. ACER-001 is a taste-masked and immediate release proprietary powder formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate (NaPB) for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorders and Maple Syrup Urine Disease. Finally, Relief's recently completed acquisitions of APR Applied Pharma Research SA and AdVita Lifescience GmbH, bring to Relief a diverse pipeline of marketed and development-stage programs.
RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol RLF and quoted in the U.S. on OTCQB under the symbols RLFTF and RLFTY. For more information, visit www.relieftherapeutics.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.
