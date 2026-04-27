REPLOID Group Aktie

REPLOID Group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A41CP6 / ISIN: AT0000A3HRX5

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27.04.2026 12:32:23

EQS-Adhoc: REPLOID Group AG: Capital increase through contribution of assets with exclusion of subscription rights approved

EQS-Ad-hoc: REPLOID Group AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
REPLOID Group AG: Capital increase through contribution of assets with exclusion of subscription rights approved

27-Apr-2026 / 12:32 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

REPLOID Group AG: Capital increase through contribution of assets with exclusion of subscription rights approved

The Management Board of REPLOID Group AG (the Company) has just resolved to carry out a capital increase in kind, making partial use of the capital authorized by the Extraordinary General Meeting on April 30, 2025. Subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board, the Company’s share capital is to be increased by EUR 838.00 from EUR 110,043.00 to EUR 110,881.00 through the issuance of 838 new no-par value bearer shares at an issue price of EUR 1,790.00 per share. The subscription rights of existing shareholders are excluded. Only Pierer Industrie AG is authorized to subscribe for the new shares, whereby Pierer Industrie AG’s contribution in kind consists primarily of the granting of a rent-free right of use to a property in Wels for a period of 32 months, as well as, in addition, the assignment of existing rent receivables arising from a lease agreement (term: 10 years starting February 1, 2026).

The implementation of the capital increase is subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board, which is expected to decide on the approval 14 days after the publication of the notice regarding the Management Board’s report on the exclusion of subscription rights.

It is planned to apply for the inclusion of the new shares in the existing listing on the Direct Market Plus of the Vienna Stock Exchange.



End of Inside Information
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this announcement:

Important Notice

This announcement is a mandatory disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014. It does not constitute financial analysis, advice or a recommendation regarding financial instruments, nor does it constitute an offer, solicitation, or invitation to buy or sell securities of REPLOID Group AG.

27-Apr-2026 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group

View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: REPLOID Group AG
Durisolstraße 6
4600 Wels
Austria
Phone: +43 660 / 776 50 40
E-mail: office@reploid.eu
Internet: reploid.eu
ISIN: AT0000A3HRX5
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
EQS News ID: 2315670

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2315670  27-Apr-2026 CET/CEST

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