REPLOID Group Aktie

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WKN DE: A41CP6 / ISIN: AT0000A3HRX5

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28.08.2026 09:49:33

EQS-Adhoc: REPLOID Group AG plans to increase free float and prepares transition to the prime market segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange

EQS-Ad-hoc: REPLOID Group AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action
REPLOID Group AG plans to increase free float and prepares transition to the prime market segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange

28-Aug-2026 / 09:49 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT

 

REPLOID Group AG plans to increase free float and prepares transition to the prime market segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange

  • Change of listing and trading on the Vienna Stock Exchange
    • Fall 2026: Continuous trading on the Vienna MTF, direct market plus segment
    • Summer 2027: Transition to the regulated market, prime market
  • Increase in free float through planned capital increase in kind and/or convertible bond

Wels, August 28, 2026

The shares of REPLOID Group AG (ISIN: AT0000A3HRX5) are listed on the Vienna MTF in the direct market plus segment and are traded in a once-daily auction. To improve the tradability of the shares, the Annual General Meeting on September 14, 2026 is to resolve a stock split, under which one share will be split into 15 shares.

Change of listing and trading on the Vienna Stock Exchange

The Executive Board of REPLOID Group AG ("REPLOID") also resolved today to prepare a transition of the share to official trading, prime market segment, of the Vienna Stock Exchange in summer 2027. This technical up-listing requires the introduction of group reporting under IFRS. The first IFRS consolidated financial statements will be prepared for fiscal year 2026. This increases the Group's transparency, particularly as individual business segments were organized into separate subsidiaries during the current year (for example, the fertilizer business in REPLOID REGREEN GmbH).

As a short-term measure, the company expects to move the share from auction trading to continuous trading on the direct market plus as early as October 2026.

Increase in free float through planned capital increase in kind and/or convertible bond

To boost the liquidity of the share even before a transition to the prime market segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange, REPLOID plans to increase free float in the medium term through capital increases. This is intended to go hand in hand with financing further growth steps through convertible bonds and/or capital increases in kind. The latter, in particular, will allow REPLOID to issue shares as transaction currency for corporate acquisitions. In recent months, management has held discussions with numerous potential acquisition targets. The most likely candidates are acquisitions of competitors and of stakes in companies along the value chain, particularly in the pet food industry. For the issuance of convertible bonds, REPLOID plans to make use of the authorization proposed under Agenda Items 9 and 10 of the upcoming Annual General Meeting.

An initial public offering of REPLOID shares, i.e., an IPO, is planned for the coming years.

Important Notice

This announcement is a mandatory disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014. It does not constitute financial analysis, nor advice or a recommendation regarding financial instruments, nor does it constitute an offer, solicitation, or invitation to buy or sell securities of REPLOID Group AG.

 



End of Inside Information

28-Aug-2026 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group

View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: REPLOID Group AG
Durisolstraße 6
4600 Wels
Austria
Phone: +43 660 / 776 50 40
E-mail: office@reploid.eu
Internet: reploid.eu
ISIN: AT0000A3HRX5
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
LEI Code: 529900KNZ7JJ6VLDJL12
EQS News ID: 2390128

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2390128  28-Aug-2026 CET/CEST

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