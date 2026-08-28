REPLOID Group Aktie
WKN DE: A41CP6 / ISIN: AT0000A3HRX5
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28.08.2026 09:49:33
EQS-Adhoc: REPLOID Group AG plans to increase free float and prepares transition to the prime market segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange
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EQS-Ad-hoc: REPLOID Group AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action
AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT
REPLOID Group AG plans to increase free float and prepares transition to the prime market segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange
Wels, August 28, 2026
The shares of REPLOID Group AG (ISIN: AT0000A3HRX5) are listed on the Vienna MTF in the direct market plus segment and are traded in a once-daily auction. To improve the tradability of the shares, the Annual General Meeting on September 14, 2026 is to resolve a stock split, under which one share will be split into 15 shares.
Change of listing and trading on the Vienna Stock Exchange
The Executive Board of REPLOID Group AG ("REPLOID") also resolved today to prepare a transition of the share to official trading, prime market segment, of the Vienna Stock Exchange in summer 2027. This technical up-listing requires the introduction of group reporting under IFRS. The first IFRS consolidated financial statements will be prepared for fiscal year 2026. This increases the Group's transparency, particularly as individual business segments were organized into separate subsidiaries during the current year (for example, the fertilizer business in REPLOID REGREEN GmbH).
As a short-term measure, the company expects to move the share from auction trading to continuous trading on the direct market plus as early as October 2026.
Increase in free float through planned capital increase in kind and/or convertible bond
To boost the liquidity of the share even before a transition to the prime market segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange, REPLOID plans to increase free float in the medium term through capital increases. This is intended to go hand in hand with financing further growth steps through convertible bonds and/or capital increases in kind. The latter, in particular, will allow REPLOID to issue shares as transaction currency for corporate acquisitions. In recent months, management has held discussions with numerous potential acquisition targets. The most likely candidates are acquisitions of competitors and of stakes in companies along the value chain, particularly in the pet food industry. For the issuance of convertible bonds, REPLOID plans to make use of the authorization proposed under Agenda Items 9 and 10 of the upcoming Annual General Meeting.
An initial public offering of REPLOID shares, i.e., an IPO, is planned for the coming years.
Important Notice
This announcement is a mandatory disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014. It does not constitute financial analysis, nor advice or a recommendation regarding financial instruments, nor does it constitute an offer, solicitation, or invitation to buy or sell securities of REPLOID Group AG.
End of Inside Information
28-Aug-2026 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|REPLOID Group AG
|Durisolstraße 6
|4600 Wels
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 660 / 776 50 40
|E-mail:
|office@reploid.eu
|Internet:
|reploid.eu
|ISIN:
|AT0000A3HRX5
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
|LEI Code:
|529900KNZ7JJ6VLDJL12
|EQS News ID:
|2390128
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2390128 28-Aug-2026 CET/CEST
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