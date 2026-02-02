DF Deutsche Forfait Aktie
WKN DE: A2AA20 / ISIN: DE000A2AA204
|
02.02.2026 15:08:53
EQS-Adhoc: Resignation of the Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: DF Deutsche Forfait AG / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Supervisory Board
Cologne, 02 February 2026 - DF Deutsche Forfait AG (ISIN: DE000A2AA204) (DF AG) has been informed that Dr Ludolf von Wartenberg has resigned from his position as a member of the Supervisory Board of DF AG for personal reasons with effect from 28 February 2026.
After his resignation, the Supervisory Board of DF AG consists of only two members and therefore no longer has a quorum. The Management Board of DF AG will therefore, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, immediately apply for a court appointment procedure in accordance with Section 104 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG). Ms Verena von Wartenberg, wife of Management Board member Hans-Joachim von Wartenberg, is proposed as a candidate for the Supervisory Board.
The Executive Board
DF Deutsche Forfait AG
Contact Person AdHoc:
DF Deutsche Forfait AG
End of Inside Information
02-Feb-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DF Deutsche Forfait AG
|Gustav-Heinemann-Ufer 56
|50968 Köln
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 221 97376 - 0
|E-mail:
|dfag@dfag.de
|Internet:
|www.dfag.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A2AA204, DE000A1R1CC4,
|WKN:
|A2AA20, A1R1CC
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2269758
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2269758 02-Feb-2026 CET/CEST
