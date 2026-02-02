DF Deutsche Forfait Aktie

DF Deutsche Forfait für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2AA20 / ISIN: DE000A2AA204

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
02.02.2026 15:08:53

EQS-Adhoc: Resignation of the Chairman of the Supervisory Board

EQS-Ad-hoc: DF Deutsche Forfait AG / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Supervisory Board
Resignation of the Chairman of the Supervisory Board

02-Feb-2026 / 15:08 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Cologne, 02 February 2026 - DF Deutsche Forfait AG (ISIN: DE000A2AA204) (DF AG) has been informed that Dr Ludolf von Wartenberg has resigned from his position as a member of the Supervisory Board of DF AG for personal reasons with effect from 28 February 2026.

After his resignation, the Supervisory Board of DF AG consists of only two members and therefore no longer has a quorum. The Management Board of DF AG will therefore, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, immediately apply for a court appointment procedure in accordance with Section 104 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG). Ms Verena von Wartenberg, wife of Management Board member Hans-Joachim von Wartenberg, is proposed as a candidate for the Supervisory Board.

The Executive Board

DF Deutsche Forfait AG
Gustav-Heinemann-Ufer 56
50968 Köln

 

Contact Person AdHoc:

DF Deutsche Forfait AG
Guido Janzen
Gustav-Heinemann-Ufer 56, 50968 Köln
T +49 221 97376-61

E investor.relations@dfag.de
www.dfag.de
 



End of Inside Information

02-Feb-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: DF Deutsche Forfait AG
Gustav-Heinemann-Ufer 56
50968 Köln
Germany
Phone: +49 221 97376 - 0
E-mail: dfag@dfag.de
Internet: www.dfag.de
ISIN: DE000A2AA204, DE000A1R1CC4,
WKN: A2AA20, A1R1CC
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2269758

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2269758  02-Feb-2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu DF Deutsche Forfait AG

mehr Nachrichten