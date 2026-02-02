EQS-Adhoc: Resignation of the Chairman of the Supervisory Board

EQS-Ad-hoc: DF Deutsche Forfait AG / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Supervisory Board

Resignation of the Chairman of the Supervisory Board



02-Feb-2026 / 15:08 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Cologne, 02 February 2026 - DF Deutsche Forfait AG (ISIN: DE000A2AA204) (DF AG) has been informed that Dr Ludolf von Wartenberg has resigned from his position as a member of the Supervisory Board of DF AG for personal reasons with effect from 28 February 2026.

After his resignation, the Supervisory Board of DF AG consists of only two members and therefore no longer has a quorum. The Management Board of DF AG will therefore, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, immediately apply for a court appointment procedure in accordance with Section 104 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG). Ms Verena von Wartenberg, wife of Management Board member Hans-Joachim von Wartenberg, is proposed as a candidate for the Supervisory Board.

The Executive Board

DF Deutsche Forfait AG

Gustav-Heinemann-Ufer 56

50968 Köln

Contact Person AdHoc:

DF Deutsche Forfait AG

Guido Janzen

Gustav-Heinemann-Ufer 56, 50968 Köln

T +49 221 97376-61

E investor.relations@dfag.de

www.dfag.de

